ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Rachel Recchia Says Door Isn’t Closed With Aven Jones, Hints at Tino Franco’s ‘Worst Moment’ and Addresses Greg Grippo Speculation
Nearly one month after the “big fat dumpster” finale of The Bachelorette — as co-lead Gabby Windey called it — Rachel Recchia is giving updates on her relationships with Tino Franco, Aven Jones and … Greg Grippo? “I’m not actively trying to date at all, but I do feel like I'm not in a position […]
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Finding love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater are more than just dance partners. Even one of the show's hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro,...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side', Shows Off His Nearly 5-Foot Wedding Cake Covered in Feathers
“When putting together the design concepts for the wedding, I knew I wanted the cake to be large. Since Mike is such a tall groom, it had to match him,” the bride tells PEOPLE Michael Oher and wife Tiffany Roy's wedding cake was a showstopper. The retired pro football player, whose life inspired The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime partner Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. Their whimsical wedding included ballerina performances and ethereal décor. With the help of Tennessee-based Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering,...
Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia Confirms Gabby Windey Is ‘Back to the Streets’ After Erich Schwer Split
GNO! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have called it quits on their engagement — and the former Bachelorette is ready to embrace her newly single status with co-lead Rachel Recchia. “Back to the streets,” Recchia, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 4, alongside a photo of herself and Windey, 31, dressed up and […]
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine’s Daughter Gwendlyn Brown Claims Robyn is ‘Worse in Person’
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn doesn't hold back talking about her dad's wife, Robyn Brown. She says that she's even 'worse,' than how she was portrayed on 'Sister Wives.'
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls Victoria Fuller Out: ‘Who Believes Me Now?’
Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo's drama led to Peter Weber's ex-girlfriend to post about Victoria. Here's the latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
Who Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Twins Justin and Joey? Age, Jobs Revealed
"The Bachelorette" stars Justin and Joey Young are returning to the ABC franchise for another shot at love on "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8.
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two
She may not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but Lindsay Arnold has bigger plans: she and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are expecting their second child! People revealed the exciting news weeks after Lindsay confirmed her departure from Dancing with the Stars to focus on her family. “Sam and I are thrilled […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Lindsay Lohan is reveling in her newlywed life with husband Bader Shammas. At the top of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Lohan, 36, called being married to financier Shammas "amazing." "I'm really lucky," Lohan told GMA. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced Logan and Michelle’s Wedding Gives Away Information About Kody and Janelle’s Marriage
Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage might be over. At least, 'Sister Wives' fans think pictures from a wedding hint at the end of an era.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
