Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
waer.org
Native Americans help Syracuse University staff & students learn about the original inhabitants of the property on which the school sits.
Syracuse University has a high-ranking staff member from the Onondaga Nation whose duties in part are to increase understanding of the original inhabitants of the area. Onondaga Nation member Neal Powless is Syracuse University’s ombudsman, a position he says makes him the highest-ranking Native American eve on the institution’s staff.
syr.edu
Diane Schenandoah ’11 Shares Indigenous Principles and Practices as Honwadiyenawa’sek (One Who Helps Them) at the Barnes Center (With Podcast)
It’s been over a year since Diane Schenandoah joined the staff at the Barnes Center at The Arch as Honwadiyenawa’sek, the Haudenosaunee word for “one who helps them.”. Firmly rooted in her Haudenosaunee heritage—her mother was a clan mother of Oneida Nation’s wolf clan; her father an Onondaga Nation chief—Schenandoah brings teachings of gratitude, faith, peace and inner resilience to students who meet with her. A wide range of healing modalities, including energy work and acupressure, art therapy, dream interpretation, tuning forks, and ritualistic smudging with sage and tobacco, are included in the toolkit she uses to help students find their center in today’s hectic world.
syr.edu
University’s 38th Annual International Thanksgiving Celebration Is Nov. 17
First-year international students and members of the University community will come together for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual International Thanksgiving Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Approximately 500 members of the University community are expected to take part in the annual tradition this year. The celebration is sponsored by the Chancellor’s House and the Center for International Services.
syr.edu
Newhouse Junior Aims for Career in Refugee Policy Advocacy
Yasmin Nayrouz is a junior, studying public relations in the Newhouse School and English in the College of Arts and Sciences. This October, she received the Voyager Scholarship from the Obama Foundation, awarded to students who bridge divides and work to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Inspired...
Inside an Arts & Crafts gem in Eastwood inspired by Stickley (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
syr.edu
Syracuse Views Fall 2022
We want to know how you experience Syracuse University. Take a photo and share it with us. We select photos from a variety of sources. Submit photos of your University experience using #SyracuseU on social media, fill out a submission form or send directly to Syracuse University News at newsphoto@syr.edu. You might see it featured here.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
literock973.com
Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”
You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
Did One Syracuse New York Family’s LEGO Replica Of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Become Reality?
Let's be honest, the Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse New York decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form. Did LEGO respond and make the set a reality?. Meet Jason Middaugh. Jason...
Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’
A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
NewsChannel 9 mourns the loss of award-winning photojournalist Ed Jones
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 staff is mourning the loss of award-winning photojournalist Ed Jones. Eddie died Sunday at his home after a long battle with cancer. Eddie worked at NewsChannel 9 for 40 years, covering nearly every major news, sports and weather event in that time span. Ed won numerous awards for […]
Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Joe Cortini and the Jazz Mafia Trio perform at Tavern on the Lock
FULTON — Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia Trio took people on a century-long jazz journey on Friday at a special event presented by the Friends of History in Fulton at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant. The dinner and performance served as a fundraiser for the Friends of History...
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
syr.edu
Campus Community Invited to Help Celebrate Veterans Day at the National Veterans Resource Center
The Syracuse University Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA) invites the campus community to the National Veterans Resource Center (NVRC) at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building for the observance of the Syracuse University Veterans Day ceremony 2022. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov....
localsyr.com
“Speak up”: The message from a physical education teacher
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday night Doug Jackson, a physical education teacher at Baldwinsville, spoke at West Genesee High School about his own struggles with mental health. Jackson said he has struggled with depression since he was a child and is now getting help. He spoke about his...
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
Christmas at the Landmark, tickets on sale Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is by playing music for all to hear! A quintessential celebration will take place at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse and will feature the DeSantis Orchestra and guests. On Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m., guests can immerse themselves in the dazzling “Christmas at […]
