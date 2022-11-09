ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Native Americans help Syracuse University staff & students learn about the original inhabitants of the property on which the school sits.

Syracuse University has a high-ranking staff member from the Onondaga Nation whose duties in part are to increase understanding of the original inhabitants of the area. Onondaga Nation member Neal Powless is Syracuse University’s ombudsman, a position he says makes him the highest-ranking Native American eve on the institution’s staff.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Diane Schenandoah ’11 Shares Indigenous Principles and Practices as Honwadiyenawa’sek (One Who Helps Them) at the Barnes Center (With Podcast)

It’s been over a year since Diane Schenandoah joined the staff at the Barnes Center at The Arch as Honwadiyenawa’sek, the Haudenosaunee word for “one who helps them.”. Firmly rooted in her Haudenosaunee heritage—her mother was a clan mother of Oneida Nation’s wolf clan; her father an Onondaga Nation chief—Schenandoah brings teachings of gratitude, faith, peace and inner resilience to students who meet with her. A wide range of healing modalities, including energy work and acupressure, art therapy, dream interpretation, tuning forks, and ritualistic smudging with sage and tobacco, are included in the toolkit she uses to help students find their center in today’s hectic world.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

University’s 38th Annual International Thanksgiving Celebration Is Nov. 17

First-year international students and members of the University community will come together for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual International Thanksgiving Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Approximately 500 members of the University community are expected to take part in the annual tradition this year. The celebration is sponsored by the Chancellor’s House and the Center for International Services.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Newhouse Junior Aims for Career in Refugee Policy Advocacy

Yasmin Nayrouz is a junior, studying public relations in the Newhouse School and English in the College of Arts and Sciences. This October, she received the Voyager Scholarship from the Obama Foundation, awarded to students who bridge divides and work to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Inspired...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Syracuse Views Fall 2022

We want to know how you experience Syracuse University. Take a photo and share it with us. We select photos from a variety of sources. Submit photos of your University experience using #SyracuseU on social media, fill out a submission form or send directly to Syracuse University News at newsphoto@syr.edu. You might see it featured here.
SYRACUSE, NY
literock973.com

Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”

You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’

A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Joe Cortini and the Jazz Mafia Trio perform at Tavern on the Lock

FULTON — Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia Trio took people on a century-long jazz journey on Friday at a special event presented by the Friends of History in Fulton at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant. The dinner and performance served as a fundraiser for the Friends of History...
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

“Speak up”: The message from a physical education teacher

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday night Doug Jackson, a physical education teacher at Baldwinsville, spoke at West Genesee High School about his own struggles with mental health. Jackson said he has struggled with depression since he was a child and is now getting help. He spoke about his...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Christmas at the Landmark, tickets on sale Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is by playing music for all to hear! A quintessential celebration will take place at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse and will feature the DeSantis Orchestra and guests. On Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m., guests can immerse themselves in the dazzling “Christmas at […]
SYRACUSE, NY

