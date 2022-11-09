It’s been over a year since Diane Schenandoah joined the staff at the Barnes Center at The Arch as Honwadiyenawa’sek, the Haudenosaunee word for “one who helps them.”. Firmly rooted in her Haudenosaunee heritage—her mother was a clan mother of Oneida Nation’s wolf clan; her father an Onondaga Nation chief—Schenandoah brings teachings of gratitude, faith, peace and inner resilience to students who meet with her. A wide range of healing modalities, including energy work and acupressure, art therapy, dream interpretation, tuning forks, and ritualistic smudging with sage and tobacco, are included in the toolkit she uses to help students find their center in today’s hectic world.

