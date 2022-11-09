Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Renna Media
Local Senior Citizens Invited to Attend Chatham High School’s Fall PlayPuffs for Free and Enjoy a Complimentary Dinner
CHATHAM, NJ — Chatham High School would like to invite our local senior citizens to attend our production of Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, free of charge. And this year, after a hiatus due to Covid, our sit-down dinner and cast Meet and Greet is back.
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club’s ‘Bazar de Noel’ – Nov. 11
Just in time for holiday shopping, special items for everyone on your holiday list and for yourself will be abundant at the Thursday Morning Club’s festive ‘Bazar de Noel’ two-day holiday boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the Madison Community House, 25 Cook Avenue.
Renna Media
Union Township Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser
Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser. On Saturday, November 19th, join the Township of Union Veterans’ Alliance Memorial Day Parade Committee as they present “E Boro Bandits Country Music.” The show will be taking place at the Township of Union Senior Center, located at 652 Rahway Avenue, Union, NJ. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.
Renna Media
Rachel Villafranca Earns Girl Scout Gold Award
Rachel Villafranca of Ambassador Troop 40897 from Kenilworth earned her Girl Scout Gold Award in September 2022. The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn. Rachel earned the award by creating and implementing an 80+ hour solo community service project, “Blessing Box”. A “Blessing Box” is an outdoor, 24/7 access, food and resource pantry built to serve the local community of Calvary Tabernacle.
Renna Media
New Providence’s Jessica Dounel to Exhibit at The WAE Open
First Juried Art Show for the Heidi Gallery at JSDD. Jessica Dounel, a New Providence resident, is pleased to announce she will be exhibiting her painting, entitled Self Portrait, at The WAE Open, the first juried exhibition at the Heidi Gallery at Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled (JSDD), 310 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston. The exhibition runs from October 20 to December 15, 2022, and includes 45 works from 33 artists from New Jersey and the tri-state area. Exhibit admission is free and the Gallery is open from 9 to 5 Monday to Friday and by appointment.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange–Barringer Old Guard Dinner is set
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The annual East Orange–Barringer Old Guard Dinner will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Galloping Hill Caterers, 1085 Galloping Hill Road in Union, at 6 p.m. The honorees are Thomas Finch, Leon Moss, Rae Oliver, Monique Redding-Munford and Fabian Thorne. In addition, the...
Renna Media
Central School Donates Costumes to Jersey Cares
Just in time for Halloween, the Central School community held a costume drive in coordination with Jersey Cares and received 194 donated costumes to benefit children of New Jersey who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to get dressed up. Jersey Cares is an organization leading the way in...
Renna Media
17th Annual Celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week
The New Providence Memorial Library spent the week of October 16 celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library was formally established as a non-profit organization in 1986 and has...
Renna Media
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection at Cranford United Methodist Church
Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand. We are holding a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. We seek to help...
Renna Media
Westfield to host annual Veterans Day Service
The Martin Wallberg American Legion Post #3 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, to be held at the World War I Monument located in the center of town (North Ave., & E. Broad St.), on November 11, at 11 am. This day and time are especially meaningful...
Renna Media
Vibhav Chaturvedi Builds a New Path at Littell-Lord Farmstead
On September 24, 2022, an accessible pathway from Horseshoe Road to the community garden on the property of the Littell-Lord Farmstead in Berkeley Heights was dedicated. The pathway, 130 feet long by 4.5 feet wide, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project by Governor Livingston High School Junior Vibhav Chaturvedi. Mr. Chaturvedi began the planning in November 2021. He chose the material, made the ground plans, obtained the necessary permissions, arranged for construction assistance, and, most importantly, raised the money to purchase the pathway supplies and rent the construction tools.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Renna Media
Union County’s Got Talent At Kean On November 19
Union County’s Got Talent (UGT) is a major fundraising event that supports the Union High School Performing Arts Company and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund, both of which directly benefit the students of Union Township. Union’s Got Talent has been a major community success and, this year, we...
Renna Media
Touchstone Jewelry Bingo at the Library – Nov. 13
Enjoy a night of Bingo at the Clark Public Library on November 13 at 1:30 p.m. The winners of each game will receive a beautiful piece of Touchstone Jewelry. Registration is advised. Register at the library or online at clarklibrary.org. Register on or before November 12 – $20. Pay...
Renna Media
The Westfield Foundation Donates $8,600 to Caring Contact
The Board of Trustees of the Westfield Foundation presented a $8,600 grant to Caring Contact on September 28. Since 1975, the mission of the Westfield Foundation is to provide funding support in the arts, health, aging, historic preservation, social services, and civic projects in Westfield and surrounding communities. “On July...
Thrillist
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 9
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business in Monmouth County five years ago that netted $700,000, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 28. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson, is charged with...
Renna Media
Hanson Park Conservancy’s Annual Rubber Ducky Race a Success!
Hanson Park Conservancy’s Annual Rubber Ducky Race was held on Sunday, October 9, at Sperry Park in Cranford, NJ. It was a beautiful sunny fall day and everyone in attendance had a wonderful time. We raised money that benefits programs and maintenance of Hanson Park, but the event is what makes Cranford unique and wonderful.
NBC New York
Missing Husband Found on NY Park Cliff After Screams End Overnight Nightmare
A hiker who apparently slipped off a trail and tumbled down a cliff in a Rockland County state park got stuck there overnight, but is expected to make a full recovery after his harrowing rescue Wednesday, authorities say. More than two dozen first responders, including high-angle volunteer rescuers, swarmed Nyack...
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
