First Juried Art Show for the Heidi Gallery at JSDD. Jessica Dounel, a New Providence resident, is pleased to announce she will be exhibiting her painting, entitled Self Portrait, at The WAE Open, the first juried exhibition at the Heidi Gallery at Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled (JSDD), 310 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston. The exhibition runs from October 20 to December 15, 2022, and includes 45 works from 33 artists from New Jersey and the tri-state area. Exhibit admission is free and the Gallery is open from 9 to 5 Monday to Friday and by appointment.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO