Established Elizabeth artist, Paula Borenstein, is the featured artist during November and December at the Elizabeth Public Library, third floor exhibit space. Paula is one of the founders and directors of the Elizabeth Arts Council (EAC). She is known for her fabric collages and assemblages which often depict her family’s immigrant journey. Her work has been on view at various venues in New Jersey, including the Pearl Street Gallery, 73See and the Jewish Museum of New Jersey. In 2014, she was the artist in residence at the Elizabeth Public Library. She conducted workshops and visitors were welcome to stop by and see her room-sized installation – Sanctuary – in progress.Please check elizpl.org for library hours.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO