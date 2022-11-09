Read full article on original website
17th Annual Celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week
The New Providence Memorial Library spent the week of October 16 celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library was formally established as a non-profit organization in 1986 and has...
Local Senior Citizens Invited to Attend Chatham High School’s Fall PlayPuffs for Free and Enjoy a Complimentary Dinner
CHATHAM, NJ — Chatham High School would like to invite our local senior citizens to attend our production of Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, free of charge. And this year, after a hiatus due to Covid, our sit-down dinner and cast Meet and Greet is back.
Union Township Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser
Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser. On Saturday, November 19th, join the Township of Union Veterans’ Alliance Memorial Day Parade Committee as they present “E Boro Bandits Country Music.” The show will be taking place at the Township of Union Senior Center, located at 652 Rahway Avenue, Union, NJ. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.
Westfield to host annual Veterans Day Service
The Martin Wallberg American Legion Post #3 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, to be held at the World War I Monument located in the center of town (North Ave., & E. Broad St.), on November 11, at 11 am. This day and time are especially meaningful...
Touchstone Jewelry Bingo at the Library – Nov. 13
Enjoy a night of Bingo at the Clark Public Library on November 13 at 1:30 p.m. The winners of each game will receive a beautiful piece of Touchstone Jewelry. Registration is advised. Register at the library or online at clarklibrary.org. Register on or before November 12 – $20. Pay...
Fanwood Veterans Day ceremony and dedication
Veterans, families and citizens invited to Fanwood Veterans Day ceremony and dedication of special parking spaces. (Fanwood, NJ)–Commemorating the shared tradition of sacrifice and service to the military, Fanwood Mayor Colleen Mahr invites veterans, their families and the public to honor our fallen this Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, at a solemn ceremony at 12 noon in front of the Fanwood Memorial Library.
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection at Cranford United Methodist Church
Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand. We are holding a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. We seek to help...
Calling All Veterans – Join the Rotary Club for Lunch
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club is hosting a Veterans Appreciation lunch at their meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at the Stage House Restaurant in Scotch Plains. They’ll honor veterans in the club as well as veterans in the local community. The Rotary Club is very grateful to all men and women who served the United States Armed Forces and will pay tribute to those who served, those who continue to serve and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans in the towns of Fanwood and Scotch Plains are invited to attend but must register in advance because space is limited. To register for the event, Veterans can contact Susan Pastir atsecretary@fsprotary.org or Al Smith at 908-317-4646.
New Providence’s Jessica Dounel to Exhibit at The WAE Open
First Juried Art Show for the Heidi Gallery at JSDD. Jessica Dounel, a New Providence resident, is pleased to announce she will be exhibiting her painting, entitled Self Portrait, at The WAE Open, the first juried exhibition at the Heidi Gallery at Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled (JSDD), 310 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston. The exhibition runs from October 20 to December 15, 2022, and includes 45 works from 33 artists from New Jersey and the tri-state area. Exhibit admission is free and the Gallery is open from 9 to 5 Monday to Friday and by appointment.
Stichcraft art show at the Elizabeth Public Library
Established Elizabeth artist, Paula Borenstein, is the featured artist during November and December at the Elizabeth Public Library, third floor exhibit space. Paula is one of the founders and directors of the Elizabeth Arts Council (EAC). She is known for her fabric collages and assemblages which often depict her family’s immigrant journey. Her work has been on view at various venues in New Jersey, including the Pearl Street Gallery, 73See and the Jewish Museum of New Jersey. In 2014, she was the artist in residence at the Elizabeth Public Library. She conducted workshops and visitors were welcome to stop by and see her room-sized installation – Sanctuary – in progress.Please check elizpl.org for library hours.
Vibhav Chaturvedi Builds a New Path at Littell-Lord Farmstead
On September 24, 2022, an accessible pathway from Horseshoe Road to the community garden on the property of the Littell-Lord Farmstead in Berkeley Heights was dedicated. The pathway, 130 feet long by 4.5 feet wide, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project by Governor Livingston High School Junior Vibhav Chaturvedi. Mr. Chaturvedi began the planning in November 2021. He chose the material, made the ground plans, obtained the necessary permissions, arranged for construction assistance, and, most importantly, raised the money to purchase the pathway supplies and rent the construction tools.
Groundbreaking Ceremony For Condominium Project In Summit
Morris Habitat for Humanity, a major builder and leading advocate for affordable housing in New Jersey, celebrated the groundbreaking for a new condominium complex in Summit on September 25, 2022. The condominiums are being built on the former site of the Italian American Club located at 146 Morris Avenue. Morris...
Union County’s Got Talent At Kean On November 19
Union County’s Got Talent (UGT) is a major fundraising event that supports the Union High School Performing Arts Company and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund, both of which directly benefit the students of Union Township. Union’s Got Talent has been a major community success and, this year, we...
Library Staff Donate Over 400 Pounds of Non-Perishable Items to Community Members in Need
For the twelfth consecutive year, the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) has collected and donated school supplies and non-perishable items for Somerset County community members in need. The 11-branch system – through a program organized by Charlene Perkins and Jennifer McClear, co-chairs of SCLSNJ’s feeding minds and...
Hanson Park Conservancy’s Annual Rubber Ducky Race a Success!
Hanson Park Conservancy’s Annual Rubber Ducky Race was held on Sunday, October 9, at Sperry Park in Cranford, NJ. It was a beautiful sunny fall day and everyone in attendance had a wonderful time. We raised money that benefits programs and maintenance of Hanson Park, but the event is what makes Cranford unique and wonderful.
September 11th Remembered at Valley Road School
This year, the fourth and fifth graders of Valley Road School remembered September 11th by reading the story September Roses. Students were able to see September 11th through the lens of two sisters who came to the city for a flower show, but ended up with over 2,000 roses and nowhere to go. They watched as the sisters found shelter through strangers and subsequently sprang into action to try and help in any way possible. The sisters used their colored roses to form a memorial in Manhattan’s Union Square Park which lifted the spirits of many in New York that day.
Rachel Villafranca Earns Girl Scout Gold Award
Rachel Villafranca of Ambassador Troop 40897 from Kenilworth earned her Girl Scout Gold Award in September 2022. The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn. Rachel earned the award by creating and implementing an 80+ hour solo community service project, “Blessing Box”. A “Blessing Box” is an outdoor, 24/7 access, food and resource pantry built to serve the local community of Calvary Tabernacle.
Family Support Group –Nov. 15
Are you feeling stressed and alone in trying to cope with the effects of a loved one’s mental illness?. NAMI of Union County’s Family Support Group is for family members and caregivers of persons with mental illness. The group is led by NAMI-trained facilitators and is a peer...
Rahway has long History of Honoring Veterans
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. You just have to look around. The citizens of Rahway have always been faithful in remembering and honoring the service of veterans. In most every part of the city, one can find tributes to those who served in the United States Armed Forces dating back to the early days of our country’s beginnings.
Central School Donates Costumes to Jersey Cares
Just in time for Halloween, the Central School community held a costume drive in coordination with Jersey Cares and received 194 donated costumes to benefit children of New Jersey who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to get dressed up. Jersey Cares is an organization leading the way in...
