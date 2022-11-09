Clemson football was riding a high after winning the ACC Atlantic Division title, but that didn't last for long. Mere hours after the title was announced, Clemson lost to Notre Dame 35-14 and fell to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers started off poorly and never really recovered. It was Clemson's first loss of the season, and what a loss it was. Coach Dabo Swinney called it an "ass-kicking", and by the unranked Fighting Irish nonetheless, ruining Clemson's chance of making it to the College Football Playoffs.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO