Georgia State

FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

No. 12 Texas bolts to big lead, shuts down Houston Christian

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian 82-31 Thursday night. The Longhorns (2-0) raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points. Texas had 27 fast-break points. Sir’Jabari Rice also scored 11 points. Freshman Dillon Mitchell had 10 points and 12 rebounds — eight on offense — for Texas. Timmy Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points and seven rebounds.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Ohio State remain only 2 teams in FBS within top 10 of 2 key categories

As the end of the season comes into view, there’s one big question looming over the B1G. Who will take home the championship trophy?. It appears that question and others will be answered as Ohio State and Michigan face each other in 2 weeks. In a battle of elite programs, the Wolverines and Buckeyes will battle it out for the B1G and a probable playoff berth. According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Ohio State has an 87% shot of reaching the playoffs, while Michigan has a 65% shot. Both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are amongst the teams with the highest odds of reaching the CFP, behind only Georgia with a 92% probability.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Ohio State-Indiana, Oregon-Washington: Week 11 by the numbers

No. 2 Ohio State will try to improve to 10-0 Saturday when it plays host to Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff. The Buckeyes are trying to remain one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten (No. 3 Michigan) as they seem destined for a showdown against the Wolverines on Nov. 26 that will carry massive College Football Playoff implications.
COLUMBUS, OH

