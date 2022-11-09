Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club’s ‘Bazar de Noel’ – Nov. 11
Just in time for holiday shopping, special items for everyone on your holiday list and for yourself will be abundant at the Thursday Morning Club’s festive ‘Bazar de Noel’ two-day holiday boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the Madison Community House, 25 Cook Avenue.
Renna Media
Local Senior Citizens Invited to Attend Chatham High School’s Fall PlayPuffs for Free and Enjoy a Complimentary Dinner
CHATHAM, NJ — Chatham High School would like to invite our local senior citizens to attend our production of Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, free of charge. And this year, after a hiatus due to Covid, our sit-down dinner and cast Meet and Greet is back.
Renna Media
Touchstone Jewelry Bingo at the Library – Nov. 13
Enjoy a night of Bingo at the Clark Public Library on November 13 at 1:30 p.m. The winners of each game will receive a beautiful piece of Touchstone Jewelry. Registration is advised. Register at the library or online at clarklibrary.org. Register on or before November 12 – $20. Pay...
Renna Media
17th Annual Celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week
The New Providence Memorial Library spent the week of October 16 celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library was formally established as a non-profit organization in 1986 and has...
Renna Media
Fanwood Veterans Day ceremony and dedication
Veterans, families and citizens invited to Fanwood Veterans Day ceremony and dedication of special parking spaces. (Fanwood, NJ)–Commemorating the shared tradition of sacrifice and service to the military, Fanwood Mayor Colleen Mahr invites veterans, their families and the public to honor our fallen this Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, at a solemn ceremony at 12 noon in front of the Fanwood Memorial Library.
Renna Media
September 11th Remembered at Valley Road School
This year, the fourth and fifth graders of Valley Road School remembered September 11th by reading the story September Roses. Students were able to see September 11th through the lens of two sisters who came to the city for a flower show, but ended up with over 2,000 roses and nowhere to go. They watched as the sisters found shelter through strangers and subsequently sprang into action to try and help in any way possible. The sisters used their colored roses to form a memorial in Manhattan’s Union Square Park which lifted the spirits of many in New York that day.
Renna Media
Stichcraft art show at the Elizabeth Public Library
Established Elizabeth artist, Paula Borenstein, is the featured artist during November and December at the Elizabeth Public Library, third floor exhibit space. Paula is one of the founders and directors of the Elizabeth Arts Council (EAC). She is known for her fabric collages and assemblages which often depict her family’s immigrant journey. Her work has been on view at various venues in New Jersey, including the Pearl Street Gallery, 73See and the Jewish Museum of New Jersey. In 2014, she was the artist in residence at the Elizabeth Public Library. She conducted workshops and visitors were welcome to stop by and see her room-sized installation – Sanctuary – in progress.Please check elizpl.org for library hours.
Renna Media
Summit High School Presents She Kills Monsters
The Summit High School (SHS) Theatre Arts program will present the dramatic comedy, She Kills Monsters, Young Adventurers Edition, for their fall play on November 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the SHS Auditorium. One of the most widely produced plays in colleges and high schools, She Kills...
Renna Media
Union County’s Got Talent At Kean On November 19
Union County’s Got Talent (UGT) is a major fundraising event that supports the Union High School Performing Arts Company and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund, both of which directly benefit the students of Union Township. Union’s Got Talent has been a major community success and, this year, we...
Renna Media
Calling All Veterans – Join the Rotary Club for Lunch
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club is hosting a Veterans Appreciation lunch at their meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at the Stage House Restaurant in Scotch Plains. They’ll honor veterans in the club as well as veterans in the local community. The Rotary Club is very grateful to all men and women who served the United States Armed Forces and will pay tribute to those who served, those who continue to serve and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans in the towns of Fanwood and Scotch Plains are invited to attend but must register in advance because space is limited. To register for the event, Veterans can contact Susan Pastir atsecretary@fsprotary.org or Al Smith at 908-317-4646.
Renna Media
MVC “Agency on Wheels Final Event of Year – Nov. 9th
The Borough of Roselle Park will be closing out its MVC “Agency on Wheels” events for 2022 with its final event of the year on Wednesday, November 9. The MVC’s Mobile Unit will be at Michael Mauri Gazebo Park (16 East Grant Avenue) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Renna Media
Westfield to host annual Veterans Day Service
The Martin Wallberg American Legion Post #3 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, to be held at the World War I Monument located in the center of town (North Ave., & E. Broad St.), on November 11, at 11 am. This day and time are especially meaningful...
Renna Media
Fanwood helps Marge Palmer celebrate her 100th birthday
Fanwood police, fire, EMS and public works paid a noisy visit to resident Marge Palmer at her home on Vinton Circle on the occasion of her 100th birthday Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. A caravan of police cars, ambulances and fire engines paraded down the street, lights and sirens blaring, to...
Renna Media
The Westfield Foundation Donates $8,600 to Caring Contact
The Board of Trustees of the Westfield Foundation presented a $8,600 grant to Caring Contact on September 28. Since 1975, the mission of the Westfield Foundation is to provide funding support in the arts, health, aging, historic preservation, social services, and civic projects in Westfield and surrounding communities. “On July...
Renna Media
Vibhav Chaturvedi Builds a New Path at Littell-Lord Farmstead
On September 24, 2022, an accessible pathway from Horseshoe Road to the community garden on the property of the Littell-Lord Farmstead in Berkeley Heights was dedicated. The pathway, 130 feet long by 4.5 feet wide, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project by Governor Livingston High School Junior Vibhav Chaturvedi. Mr. Chaturvedi began the planning in November 2021. He chose the material, made the ground plans, obtained the necessary permissions, arranged for construction assistance, and, most importantly, raised the money to purchase the pathway supplies and rent the construction tools.
Renna Media
Groundbreaking Ceremony For Condominium Project In Summit
Morris Habitat for Humanity, a major builder and leading advocate for affordable housing in New Jersey, celebrated the groundbreaking for a new condominium complex in Summit on September 25, 2022. The condominiums are being built on the former site of the Italian American Club located at 146 Morris Avenue. Morris...
Renna Media
Central School Donates Costumes to Jersey Cares
Just in time for Halloween, the Central School community held a costume drive in coordination with Jersey Cares and received 194 donated costumes to benefit children of New Jersey who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to get dressed up. Jersey Cares is an organization leading the way in...
Renna Media
Family Support Group –Nov. 15
Are you feeling stressed and alone in trying to cope with the effects of a loved one’s mental illness?. NAMI of Union County’s Family Support Group is for family members and caregivers of persons with mental illness. The group is led by NAMI-trained facilitators and is a peer...
Renna Media
Library Staff Donate Over 400 Pounds of Non-Perishable Items to Community Members in Need
For the twelfth consecutive year, the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) has collected and donated school supplies and non-perishable items for Somerset County community members in need. The 11-branch system – through a program organized by Charlene Perkins and Jennifer McClear, co-chairs of SCLSNJ’s feeding minds and...
Renna Media
ALJ High School Spring G.P.A. Challenge Breakfast
The Arthur L. Johnson Athletic Department held a breakfast in honor of the 2022 Spring Athletics G.P.A. Challenge winners, the Girls’ Softball Team. The event, sponsored by the Athletic Department, was held in the Arthur L. Johnson High School Cafeteria on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Crusader G.P.A. Challenge...
