ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson stays inside Top 10 in CFP rankings

The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee still believes Clemson is a Top 10 team in the country. As a result of the road loss to Notre Dame, the Tigers dropped six spots from last week’s rankings but are still No. 10 in the second installment of the CFP rankings. One spot ahead of the Tigers is Alabama, which suffered its second loss of the season to LSU on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and UCLA are right behind Clemson at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively. With the shakeup over this past weekend, the Top 4 teams now consist of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Meanwhile, Notre Dame jumped to No. 20 with the win over Clemson. There are still three weeks of the regular season and conference championship games ahead, so much can change between now and Dec. 4, when the committee decides the final playoff teams. Here is the full list of rankings. Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington List The top 25 2023 recruiting classes in college football so far
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Kalkbrenner leads No. 9 Creighton in 96-61 rout of N Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points and three nights after a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be in a 96-61 rout of North Dakota on Thursday. The Fighting Hawks (1-1) were Creighton’s second straight opponent from the Summit League. Unlike Monday, when the Bluejays struggled with their 3-point shooting and didn’t put away St. Thomas until the final 10 minutes, this one was over in the first 10. Creighton (2-0) missed five of its first six shots and committed three early turnovers, allowing North Dakota to take a brief lead. Then the Bluejays took off on a 29-3 run.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy