The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee still believes Clemson is a Top 10 team in the country. As a result of the road loss to Notre Dame, the Tigers dropped six spots from last week's rankings but are still No. 10 in the second installment of the CFP rankings. One spot ahead of the Tigers is Alabama, which suffered its second loss of the season to LSU on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and UCLA are right behind Clemson at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively. With the shakeup over this past weekend, the Top 4 teams now consist of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Meanwhile, Notre Dame jumped to No. 20 with the win over Clemson. There are still three weeks of the regular season and conference championship games ahead, so much can change between now and Dec. 4, when the committee decides the final playoff teams. Here is the full list of rankings. Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO