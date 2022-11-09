Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Second Annual Kenmore Winter Break Music Festival To Take Place at Rialto Theatre in December
Event will take place on December 2 and 3
iheart.com
Beach Boys at EJ Thomas Hall
The Grammy® Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, THE BEACH BOYS bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to Akron for their 2022 holiday tour featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. Showtime is set for 7:30 P.M. at EJ Thomas Hall on Saturday, December 10th! To purchase tickets to the show click HERE!
Akron Zoo announces return of holiday lights: How to get tickets
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Dec. 16, 2017. With the holidays right around the corner, the Akron Zoo has announced its plans for its annual holiday lighting event on Friday, Nov. 25. "Wild Lights," which will feature more than one million...
WKYC
Make your Smile Camera Ready!
Joe talks with Dr. Steve Marsh about how you can feel more comfortable with your smile. Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh & Cleveland Smiles.
Mason's Creamery Switches to Mason's Ramen Shop at 4 p.m. Today
New this year is a raclette ramen, which was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"
The Rink at Wade Oval opens for winter season on December 2
CLEVELAND — If Daylight Savings time ending wasn't enough to make it feel like winter is right around the corner, The Rink at Wade Oval's grand 2022 opening is sure to bring wintery vibes to Northeast Ohio!. The rink opens for the winter season on Friday, December 2 and...
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Nov. 10-13
Gorge yourself at Cheese and Wine Fest, mosh to Discourage at No Class, honor the nation’s veterans at Cleveland’s Veterans Day events and more. By Anthony Elder. This illustrious event boasts more than 40 wines and 50 cheeses from around the world, all for your delectable pleasure. Don’t fret, samples are unlimited while supplies last — so try an extra bit of Champignon Cambozola or Les Chateau Brie before the night is over. $50-$65, Nov. 11, 6-10 p.m., 1091 W. 10th St., Cleveland, tastecle.com.
Education Station: Cleveland to host annual 'Hackathon' mobile app competition for first time
CLEVELAND — "It’s a way for you to network with people, meet new people and sharpen your skills on either coding or whatever project you’re assigned." 18-year-old Warrensville Heights senior Antonio Wright will be competing in this year’s Hackathon. The lifelong tech enthusiast has been dabbling in coding lately to prepare.
Giovanni’s founder Carl Quagliata, chef Zachary Ladner plan new restaurant for Little Italy
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s legendary restaurateur Carl Quagliata and chef/business partner Zachary Ladner are developing a new restaurant for Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood. Quagliata is perhaps best known as the creator of Giovanni’s, one of Cleveland’s longest-running fine dining establishments. Ladner has been the chef there for 13...
edsman.net
Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland
I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Cavaliers unveil new City Edition jerseys for 2022-23 season, high school soccer fight investigation, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, November 10, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about two separate shootings in Shaker Heights and Garfield Heights, and threats made to the Cleveland...
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Judge Sara J. Harper Village opens in Cleveland for homeless female veterans
CLEVELAND — The fastest growing population of homeless veterans is women. Here in Cleveland, 12 have just found a home at Judge Sara J. Harper Village. "This is a place for us to go here, we're going to be safe here, we're going to take care of each other here and I'm just excited to be a recipient," U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran Rhonda Howell said.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland
Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Comedy Festival, Hi & Dry Fall Fest, and Astoria's Sip 'n Shop
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: 3 Northeast Ohio sisters capturing the hearts of many
OBERLIN, Ohio — November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and it's time to heighten awareness about the disease and show support to those affected by it. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three sisters from Oberlin,...
Medical Mutual of Ohio to leave downtown headquarters for site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its headquarters building in downtown Cleveland. The health insurance company has announced plans to relocate all of its Northeast Ohio staff to Brooklyn starting in January 2023. The news may not come as a total surprise. Medical Mutual has...
Akron Leader Publications
Poston, Pennington engaged
GREEN — Eric Poston and Nicole Pennington announced their engagement Oct. 27. Both are graduates of Green High School and are current Green residents. Poston is the assistant editor and sports editor at Leader Publications and Pennington is an employee of Green Local Schools. The couple is planning a 2024 wedding.
Veterans Day 2022: Free meals and discounts for retired and active military in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Veterans Day is Friday and, once again, many businesses are showing their appreciation for retired and active United States military members with free meals and discounts. The offers listed below are good on Nov. 11 only except where noted. Each requires proof of service to be redeemed....
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 2