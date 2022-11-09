ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Boys at EJ Thomas Hall

The Grammy® Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, THE BEACH BOYS bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to Akron for their 2022 holiday tour featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. Showtime is set for 7:30 P.M. at EJ Thomas Hall on Saturday, December 10th! To purchase tickets to the show click HERE!
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron Zoo announces return of holiday lights: How to get tickets

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Dec. 16, 2017. With the holidays right around the corner, the Akron Zoo has announced its plans for its annual holiday lighting event on Friday, Nov. 25. "Wild Lights," which will feature more than one million...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Make your Smile Camera Ready!

Joe talks with Dr. Steve Marsh about how you can feel more comfortable with your smile. Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh & Cleveland Smiles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

The Rink at Wade Oval opens for winter season on December 2

CLEVELAND — If Daylight Savings time ending wasn't enough to make it feel like winter is right around the corner, The Rink at Wade Oval's grand 2022 opening is sure to bring wintery vibes to Northeast Ohio!. The rink opens for the winter season on Friday, December 2 and...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Nov. 10-13

Gorge yourself at Cheese and Wine Fest, mosh to Discourage at No Class, honor the nation’s veterans at Cleveland’s Veterans Day events and more. By Anthony Elder. This illustrious event boasts more than 40 wines and 50 cheeses from around the world, all for your delectable pleasure. Don’t fret, samples are unlimited while supplies last — so try an extra bit of Champignon Cambozola or Les Chateau Brie before the night is over. $50-$65, Nov. 11, 6-10 p.m., 1091 W. 10th St., Cleveland, tastecle.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
edsman.net

Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland

I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Judge Sara J. Harper Village opens in Cleveland for homeless female veterans

CLEVELAND — The fastest growing population of homeless veterans is women. Here in Cleveland, 12 have just found a home at Judge Sara J. Harper Village. "This is a place for us to go here, we're going to be safe here, we're going to take care of each other here and I'm just excited to be a recipient," U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran Rhonda Howell said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Poston, Pennington engaged

GREEN — Eric Poston and Nicole Pennington announced their engagement Oct. 27. Both are graduates of Green High School and are current Green residents.  Poston is the assistant editor and sports editor at Leader Publications and Pennington is an employee of Green Local Schools. The couple is planning a 2024 wedding.
GREEN, OH
