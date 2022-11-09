ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Gilmore Girls’: Logan Never Actually Cheated on Rory

By Lindsay Kusiak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

One of the most hotly-debated issues of the beloved series Gilmore Girls is whether or not Logan Huntzberger (played by Matt Czuchry) cheated on Rory in the later seasons of the original series.

Throughout the series, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 and was continued with 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life , Logan was a huge part of Rory’s story, at times playing quite a controversial role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvLpw_0j3gzj2200
Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore and Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Yet despite Logan’s cheating with Rory throughout Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life , Logan never, at any time, cheated on Rory in Gilmore Girls .

Rory and Logan in ‘Gilmore Girls’

Rory (Alexis Bledel) met Logan shortly after she began attending Yale, but the two didn’t start dating right away. Their interaction was born of conflict, with Rory railing at Logan for his elitist attitude and poor treatment of her friend, Marty. However, Rory found herself drawn to Logan’s lightning-quick wit and charming demeanor, and she soon developed a crush on Yale’s biggest playboy.

Setting aside her traditionalist views on monogamy, Rory agreed to an open relationship in order to be with Logan, but it didn’t take long for her to become discontented with the arrangement and attempt to end it. Instead of seeing the relationship end, however, Logan committed to Rory—a commitment he never broke.

Logan slept with other girls while he and Rory were broken up in ‘Gilmore Girls’ season 6

Logan’s so-called “cheating” occurs in Gilmore Girls season 6 after Rory gets a surprise visit from Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). After Logan treats Jess much the same way he treated Marty, Rory and Logan have a huge fight and part ways. Weeks go by without so much as a word passed between them before they make up, and during that time, Logan sleeps with a number of his sister Honor’s friends.

Logan’s actions come to light in Gilmore Girls season 6, episode 16, “Bridesmaids Revisited,” when Rory attends Honor’s wedding. Rory is devastated by the news of Logan’s romantic escapades, claiming that Logan cheated on her. However, Rory never offered any reason for Logan to believe their fight was not the end of their relationship.

She never called him or initiated any communication. It was, in fact, Logan that came back to Rory, but had he not, it is unclear how long their period of noncommunication would have lasted. It seems more illogical that Logan would believe they were still together than that they were broken up.

The issue has been hotly debated online, with one fan saying, “if someone didn’t talk to me for a month after a fight, I’d think we were broken up too” ( Reddit ). Another user more bluntly states, “Logan did not cheat, they were not together when he slept with the bridesmaids.”

And while many other Reddit users point out that Rory may have had grounds to be hurt by Logan’s actions during their short break-up, he was completely unaware of Rory’s belief that they were still a couple, and thus, Logan did not cheat on Rory.

Logan Huntzberger in ‘ Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’

When the revival picked up nearly a decade after the original series finale, Rory and Logan were back together … sort of. Logan was engaged to a French heiress, Odette, but was cheating with Rory. Likewise, Rory is involved with a man named Paul and was cheating on him with Logan.

Yet, while Rory’s cheating is just as deplorable as Logan’s, it comes as no surprise, as Rory is Gilmore Girls’ serial cheater . Rory cheated on both Dean and Logan with Jess.

The real injustice is in Logan’s character. Whereas before becoming involved with Rory, Logan was openly non-committal to those he was romantically involved with, the revival sees him ruthlessly and deviously orchestrating rendezvous with Rory behind his fiancé’s back.

So, despite never cheating on Rory in Gilmore Girls, Logan was made a cheater after all—a storyline that seems incredibly unworthy of his otherwise honest and straightforward character.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: Jess Being Single in ‘AYITL’ Doesn’t Make Sense

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
Soap Hub

Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?

Brooke will someday once again be in charge of her destiny. Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?Soap Hub. Right now, Brooke Logan Forrester is living her worst nightmare as her destiny has literally taken a turn. The Bold and the Beautiful heroine’s husband has walked out on her for reasons Brooke can’t comprehend.
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

219K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy