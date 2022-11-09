Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry
South Korean shipbuilders, which had recently led the industry as their Chinese rivals grappled with COVID-19-related restrictions, are facing growing challenges. The shipyards recently slipped back into second place for new orders and now despite a growing labor shortage, the government refused entry to welders recruited from Vietnam. Experts recently...
geekwire.com
Australia’s NTAS airline puts in an order for 20 of Eviation’s Alice electric airplanes
It’s only fitting that 20 of Eviation’s all-electric Alice commuter airplanes are destined to be based in Alice Springs. That’s the upshot of the Arlington, Wash.-based company’s deal with Northern Territory Air Services, a scheduled airline and charter aircraft operator that’s headquartered in the town known as the capital of the Australian Outback.
maritime-executive.com
Brazil's ABTP Renews Complaint that Maersk and MSC Dominate Market
Port Association files regulatory complaint ahead of the pending terminal privatization in the Port of Santos. Brazilian companies have been working to block the efforts by Maersk and MSC to expand their terminal and logistics operations including further acquisitions in Brazil. In their latest move, the Brazilian Port Terminal Association (ABTP) filed a request 10 days ago with regulators calling for an investigation into the business practices of the two container shipping giants.
maritime-executive.com
Australia Detains Bulk Carrier for Wage and MLC Violations
Australian authorities have detained a bulk carrier following complaints of unpaid wages and refusal to provide access to the shore for the seafarers as well as not providing crew changes in a timely fashion. Representatives of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) uncovered the violations of the maritime labor conventions and reported them to the Australian authorities for enforcement.
maritime-executive.com
Carrier USS Ford Heads for Europe With Allied Escorts
The U.S. Navy's long-delayed next generation carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, is under way on an operational deployment at last. Escorted by warships from four allied nations, she transited north from Virginia to Halifax, arriving October 25, and she departed once more for the open seas of the Atlantic on the 28th. The carrier is rumored to be headed for the Royal Navy's main base at Portsmouth, UK, as tensions between Russia and NATO continue to rise in the European theater. She is expected to anchor in the sheltered waters of the Solent in mid-November.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
freightwaves.com
Emirates to buy 777 freighters in deal with Boeing
Two transactions on Tuesday will add to the global supply of large cargo jets as airlines continue to invest in fleets to meet projections for growth in air shipping. Emirates, the fourth-largest air cargo carrier by volume, announced that it will expand its dedicated freighter fleet with the purchase of five 777 freighters from Boeing (NYSE: BA).
The British navy's aircraft carriers are back after 'a bit of a hiatus,' but one of them has an uncertain future
The Royal Navy has been rebuilding its "big, corporate knowledge" of carrier operations, an officer told Insider aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth.
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
maritime-executive.com
Green Shipping Corridors Take Off at COP27
The United States' top climate envoy and the prime minister of Norway formally kicked off a new maritime initiative at this year's international climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and green corridors were at top of mind. The shipping sector is not covered by the Paris Climate Accord, the main...
Special Ops C-130 Tests Pallet-Dropped Cruise Missiles In The Arctic
The Air Force's Rapid Dragon palletized munitions system has made its first trip to Europe, including being loaded aboard a Polish C-130.
Aviation International News
ACH160 Helicopter with Lounge Interior Set for European Debut
An Airbus ACH160 in a special “Lounge” package interior will make its European debut with Italian VIP charter operator Air Corporate soon after Airbus Helicopters delivers the machine early next year, representatives from the companies said this week at the European Rotors trade show in Cologne, Germany. Air...
maritime-executive.com
Fortescue Metals Boss Calls for Moratorium on Deep-Sea Mining
Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest has joined the call for a moratorium on deep sea mining, adding his charitable group to the growing list of organizations that oppose the practice. Speaking at the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Forrest echoed the concerns of many marine biologists and conservationists...
defensenews.com
Watch this US Air Force cargo plane launch a cruise missile in Norway
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has for the first time in an overseas test used its Rapid Dragon system, in which cruise missiles on pallets are launched from the back of a mobility aircraft. An MC-130J Commando II from the 352nd Special Operations Wing launched a Joint Air-to-Surface...
Flying Magazine
Honda Aircraft Secures FAA Type Certification on HondaJet Elite II
The latest version of the Hondajet HA-420 type, the Elite II, includes a maximum takeoff weight increase and extended range.[Courtesy: Honda Aircraft Company]. Honda Aircraft Company announced Tuesday that it has secured FAA-type certification on the latest of its light jet series, the Hondajet Elite II. The company announced the new model at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exposition (NBAA-BACE) in October in Orlando.
helihub.com
Safran signs SBH® support contract with The Helicopter and Jet Company
Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a contract with The Helicopter and Jet Company (THC) to support Arrano and Arriel engines powering its H160, H125 and H145 fleets. This Support-By-the-Hour (SBH®) contract formalizes a long-term Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and services agreement supporting more than 60 engines. The Helicopter...
maritime-executive.com
Methanol Bunker Vessel Planned for Northern Europe
Swedish shipping company OljOla reports it is working with Stena Oil and Stena Teknik in a new joint venture for a new oil and chemical tanker designed to become one of the first dedicated vessels for methanol bunkering. Stena Oil and OljOla Shipping are expanding their fleet of three bunker tankers with the new vessel specifically designed to meet the needs of the bunker supply market in the North European region.
maritime-executive.com
France Launches €300M Plan for Decarbonization Joined by CMA CGM
France in an effort to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry and set an example for other nations announced the government’s France-Mer 2030 plan. France’s secretary of state for maritime affairs, Hervé Berville, mapped out the plan during a meeting for the French shipping industry calling for private industry to join in the effort to make maritime decarbonization “as French as possible.” CMA CGM responded to the call announcing its further commitment to a more sustainable French shipping industry.
maritime-executive.com
TT Club: Dangerous Goods Shippers Still Need to Work on Fire Safety
TT Club continues to raise the alarm about the unresolved hazards of cargo fires, a perennial problem in container shipping. The club estimates that a serious box fire happens every 60 days, as illustrated by the recent blazes aboard the TSS Pearl and the Zim Charleston. The shoreside root causes are well-known, and shippers can even be held liable in court for damages if they don't follow best practices for packaging and declaration - but getting compliance from dangerous-goods shippers is still a challenge, according to TT Club.
