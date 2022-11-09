The U.S. Navy's long-delayed next generation carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, is under way on an operational deployment at last. Escorted by warships from four allied nations, she transited north from Virginia to Halifax, arriving October 25, and she departed once more for the open seas of the Atlantic on the 28th. The carrier is rumored to be headed for the Royal Navy's main base at Portsmouth, UK, as tensions between Russia and NATO continue to rise in the European theater. She is expected to anchor in the sheltered waters of the Solent in mid-November.

