Michigan running back Blake Corum is the engine that powers the Wolverines, who are No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind arch-rival Ohio State. The two teams meet the final week of the regular season, with the winner likely punching a ticket to both the Big Ten Championship Game and CFP. Corum joined The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio this week and was asked to respond to those doubting Michigan's chances of defeating Ohio State for a second-straight season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO