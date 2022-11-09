Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Renna Media
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection at Cranford United Methodist Church
Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand. We are holding a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. We seek to help...
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club’s ‘Bazar de Noel’ – Nov. 11
Just in time for holiday shopping, special items for everyone on your holiday list and for yourself will be abundant at the Thursday Morning Club’s festive ‘Bazar de Noel’ two-day holiday boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the Madison Community House, 25 Cook Avenue.
Renna Media
Local Senior Citizens Invited to Attend Chatham High School’s Fall PlayPuffs for Free and Enjoy a Complimentary Dinner
CHATHAM, NJ — Chatham High School would like to invite our local senior citizens to attend our production of Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, free of charge. And this year, after a hiatus due to Covid, our sit-down dinner and cast Meet and Greet is back.
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Italian Family Living American Dream Gets Visit From Portnoy At North Jersey Pizzeria
Four generations with 60 years of pizza knowledge shared a slice of their story of the American Dream with pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy. The Curcio's apparently run a pizza destiny with cheese of gold, based on how popular their parlor Sun-Ray Pizza was with passers-by as they advised Barstoo…
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Renna Media
Rachel Villafranca Earns Girl Scout Gold Award
Rachel Villafranca of Ambassador Troop 40897 from Kenilworth earned her Girl Scout Gold Award in September 2022. The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn. Rachel earned the award by creating and implementing an 80+ hour solo community service project, “Blessing Box”. A “Blessing Box” is an outdoor, 24/7 access, food and resource pantry built to serve the local community of Calvary Tabernacle.
American Christmas in Mt. Vernon Delights Kids and Families
Walk through a real workshop to see how much of the city's holiday décor is made at American Christmas in Mount Vernon.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Renna Media
Union Township Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser
Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser. On Saturday, November 19th, join the Township of Union Veterans’ Alliance Memorial Day Parade Committee as they present “E Boro Bandits Country Music.” The show will be taking place at the Township of Union Senior Center, located at 652 Rahway Avenue, Union, NJ. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.
Renna Media
Fanwood helps Marge Palmer celebrate her 100th birthday
Fanwood police, fire, EMS and public works paid a noisy visit to resident Marge Palmer at her home on Vinton Circle on the occasion of her 100th birthday Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. A caravan of police cars, ambulances and fire engines paraded down the street, lights and sirens blaring, to...
Renna Media
17th Annual Celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week
The New Providence Memorial Library spent the week of October 16 celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library was formally established as a non-profit organization in 1986 and has...
Renna Media
Calling All Veterans – Join the Rotary Club for Lunch
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club is hosting a Veterans Appreciation lunch at their meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at the Stage House Restaurant in Scotch Plains. They’ll honor veterans in the club as well as veterans in the local community. The Rotary Club is very grateful to all men and women who served the United States Armed Forces and will pay tribute to those who served, those who continue to serve and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans in the towns of Fanwood and Scotch Plains are invited to attend but must register in advance because space is limited. To register for the event, Veterans can contact Susan Pastir atsecretary@fsprotary.org or Al Smith at 908-317-4646.
Renna Media
September 11th Remembered at Valley Road School
This year, the fourth and fifth graders of Valley Road School remembered September 11th by reading the story September Roses. Students were able to see September 11th through the lens of two sisters who came to the city for a flower show, but ended up with over 2,000 roses and nowhere to go. They watched as the sisters found shelter through strangers and subsequently sprang into action to try and help in any way possible. The sisters used their colored roses to form a memorial in Manhattan’s Union Square Park which lifted the spirits of many in New York that day.
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
Renna Media
Library celebrates grand opening and ribbon-cutting
After operating out of a temporary site from October 2021 through April 2022, the Millburn Library moved back to 200 Glen Avenue for a soft opening on May 4, 2022. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting was held Saturday, October 8th, 2022. Millburn Library staff, Trustees, and Friends of the Library welcomed over 500 members of the community into the new space for the celebration. Visitors enjoyed live music, refreshments, giveaways, raffles, and activities for children.
New VH1 Christmas Movie Featuring Big Names From NJ & NY
It's about to be a star-studded Christmas!(@teresagiudice/Instagram) A new Christmas movie is set to be released by VH1 for the upcoming holiday season!. ‘Fuhgeddabout Christmas’ has a star-studded cast featuring Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of NJ, Vinny Guadagnino known from MTV’s Jersey Shore, Renee Graziano of Mob Wives, Wild ‘n Out’s Justina Valentine, Nick Cannon, Perez Hilton, and Fetty Wap – to name a few!
Renna Media
Jazz, Folk and More at Fanwood’s Arts Center
The Fanwood Performance Series will present an evening of original music crossing multiple genres on Saturday, November 12. Forbidden Tropics will bring its special blend of Afro-Peruvian jazz to the stage, and singer-guitarist Matt Bednarsky will perform his songs mixing strands of folk, rock, jazz and blues. Central Jersey-based Forbidden...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $821K Sold At 7-Eleven
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $820,755 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 05, 09, 14, 31 and 34 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling...
