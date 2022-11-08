ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown

UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to The Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford community & staff identify areas for district improvement

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – To take more people’s opinions into consideration and where there are opportunities for improvement, New Hartford Central School District collected suggestions from school staff and community members. Aiming at better focusing on limited goals to make improvements, participants from district staff, parents, students, business...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Directs State Agencies to Prepare Emergency Response Assets as Tropical Storm Nicole Moves North this Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to impact New York as early as Friday evening, bringing the potential for heavy rain and flooding. The largest rainfall totals of two to three inches, with some localized higher totals, are expected in the Central New York, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions, as well as areas in the Tug Hill plateau in the North Country region. Minor flooding in flood-prone areas is likely and maximum wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, with higher windspeeds expected downstate. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to closely monitor local forecasts over the next few days for weather conditions, and to follow any potential emergency orders issued before or during extreme weather events. New York State agencies and authorities have already engaged local government partners throughout the state and stand at the ready to respond, as needed.
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
waer.org

Bridge construction honors Haudenosaunee Confederacy

The completion of a typical bridge over a highway usually doesn’t merit a big celebration. But that wasn’t the case today with a ribbon cutting for the new $6.2 million Sentinel Heights Road Bridge over I-81 in the Town of Onondaga. The state Department of Transportation worked with the Onondaga Nation to craft an image of the Hiawatha Belt that adorns the side of the bridge.
ONONDAGA, NY
WKTV

Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Golisano After Hours expanding its hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Golisano After Hours is expanding its hours beginning Monday, November 14, to handle the increasing number of children with respiratory issues and other illnesses. Dr. Gregory Conners, Executive Director for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, says RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection) is sweeping through Central New York and Syracuse. “So we didn’t […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Parkrose Estates holds grand re-opening

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’. The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9. The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.
LIVERPOOL, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

2022 Veterans Day discounts in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To honor the people who have served the United States, businesses all over are having discounts to give them thanks for Veterans Day. Below is a list of discounts and freebies from AARP and Parade.com for all those who have risked their lives for our nation. Tops Friendly Market Tops Markets […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy