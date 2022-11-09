Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez star as their characters from “Criminal Minds,” while Zach Gilford and Josh Stewart appear as recurring roles. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which...
EW.com
The Watcher renewed for season 2 at Netflix, Monster to continue as anthology series after Dahmer
Who is the Watcher in The Watcher? That question stands to be answered in the near future, as The Watcher season 2 is happening at Netflix. The streaming giant announced Monday that the fact-based Ryan Murphy series — about a married couple (Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale) who receive threatening letters from an anonymous stalker after moving into a New Jersey mansion — will continue with season 2, while the creator's Monster will also forge on as an anthology series focusing on new subjects after Evan Peters' controversial portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer across season 1.
Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ Set As Netflix Series From Mara Brock Akil
Judy Blume‘s 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation as a Netflix series of the same name. Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane) will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the project, her first under her overall deal with the streamer. The drama series is an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. Related Story George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, And Good Luck’ Series Adaptation Opens Writers’ Room At AMC Related Story Tech & Media Stocks Soar On Slowing Inflation, Dow Ends Session Up 1,200 Points –...
ABC News
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
‘Dead Boy Detectives’: David Iacono To Play David The Demon In HBO Max Series
EXCLUSIVE: David Iacono (The Flight Attendant, The Summer I Turned Pretty) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri and Kassius Nelson in Dead Boy Detectives, HBO Max’s upcoming drama series based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman. The series hails from The Flight Attendant’s Steve Yockey, Doom Patrol’s Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. The eight-part series is described as a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very...
Collider
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Sets Premiere Date With New Teaser Trailer
Paramount+ announced today the premiere date for Season 2 of its original drama thriller series Mayor of Kingstown from Yellowstone co-creator and Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan. The sophomore season of the highly popular season is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on January 15, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. With the release date announcement, a new teaser trailer was also revealed, which shows us what the future has in store.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
BritBox International Signs Sanjeev Bhaskar For Drama Series ‘Inspector Singh Investigates’, Acquires Richard Harris And Peter O’Toole Docs
EXCLUSIVE: BritBox International has tapped Sanjeev Bhaskar as the lead for its latest original drama series, Inspector Singh Investigates, and has picked up docs about legendary acting mavericks Richard Harris and Peter O’Toole. Inspector Singh Investigates is a three-part drama that BritBox International has co-commissioned alongside UK distributor DCD Rights and 108 Media. BritBox International, which operates outside the UK, takes North American and Australian rights, we’ve learned. 108 Media London, the UK production wing of international content firm 108 Media is producing the series, which will be shot in Malaysia. DCD Rights is selling it internationally (excluding North America and Australia). The...
Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault Team For ‘Seesaw Monster’ Film In Works At Netflix; Olivia Milch Adapting Kotaro Isaka’s Book
Netflix has landed feature rights to Seesaw Monster — a 2019 book by Kotaro Isaka, whose novel Maria Beetle was recently adapted into the David Leitch actioner Bullet Train for Sony, starring Brad Pitt. Olivia Milch (Ocean’s Eight) will adapt the screenplay, with Oscar winner Anna Hathaway (Armageddon Time) and Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault (House of Gucci) attached to star. Who will direct is not yet clear. While Netflix is keeping plot specific under wraps, it has described the film as an action-comedy two-hander that will have Hathaway and Pinault playing rivals forced together. The few descriptions of Seesaw Monster to...
‘Gotham Knights’: Lauren Stamile & Damon Dayoub Join CW Series As Recurring
EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Stamile (Complications) and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) are set for heavily recurring roles in Gotham Knights, the CW’s DC Comics-based series slated for a midseason premiere. Written by Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it,...
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite George Clooney Movie Headed to Television as AMC Series
One of George Clooney's most well-received movies is making its way to TV as AMC has confirmed that the 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck is, ironically, in development as a TV show. The home of Breaking Bad is developing the film as a six-episode series which has Clooney attached as an executive producer. The feature film, which was Clooney's second as a director, was released to critical acclaim and huge box office compared to its budget. Good Night, and Good Luck would go on to be nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Picture.
AdWeek
Spy Thriller The Day of the Jackal Reimagined as TV Series at Peacock
Spy thriller The Day of the Jackal is being reimagined as a TV series. Peacock and NBCU sibling outlet, the U.K.-based Sky, have ordered an original series based on the 1973 Universal Pictures film adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s book of the same name. The series is billed as a...
George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, And Good Luck’ Series Adaptation Opens Writers’ Room At AMC
Good Night, And Good Luck, the 2005 feature film directed by and starring George Clooney, is being adapted for the small screen. AMC Networks is developing a series based on the movie and has opened a writers’ room as part of its scripts-to-series model. Jonathan Glatzer, a writer/producer on series including AMC’s Better Call Saul and HBO’s Succession, will lead the room and serve as showrunner on the project. Good Night, And Good Luck is one of three projects as part of AMC Networks’ latest tranche of scripts-to-series batch. Deadline revealed in September that the network had opened rooms for Seconds,...
Ryan Murphy's 'Dahmer' Set To Return With Two More 'Monster' Seasons
Ryan Murphy is one of America's most notable screenwriters, directors, and producers. He has been in show business for many years and, throughout his career, has achieved what many of his colleagues can only dream of. Ryan is behind the production of some of the most iconic television series, including American Crime Story, Glee, American Horror Story, and Nip/Tuck.
Comments / 0