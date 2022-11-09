ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor

PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
Maricopa County officials provide updates on ballot counting efforts

PHOENIX - On the afternoon of Nov. 10, Maricopa County election officials gave an update on their ballot processing and tabulation. A tranche of results, expected to be a little bit more than the 62,000 votes results from the night of Nov. 9, is expected around 8:00 p.m., but it won't include those ballots from Election Day. Officials say they will likely start announcing those numbers, beginning on Nov. 11.
'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events

PHOENIX - Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Her television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right whose future in national politics is already being debated.
Arizona election results continue to be counted

The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
Republicans file emergency motion to extend Maricopa County voting hours

A Republican coalition is filing an emergency motion to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, citing concerns about voting machine issues. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, former state lawmaker Jill Norgaard, and the campaigns of the Arizona GOP nominees for Senate and governor — Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively — filed a request that all voting centers in the county stay open until 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
Voting Machine Problems in Arizona Fuel Right-Wing Fraud Claims

Voters wait in line outside a polling location at Grace in the Desert Adventist Church in Sun City, Ariz. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Caitlin O'Hara/The New York Times) Reports of dozens of malfunctioning ballot-counting machines in Maricopa County in Arizona prompted a surge of voter fraud claims across right-wing media Tuesday in a sign that election doubts and conspiracy theories would continue to find traction on Election Day.
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs says she’ll accept election results

PHOENIX – Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs said Monday she would honor the vote count regardless of the outcome. “I absolutely have confidence and I absolutely will accept the results,” Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and top election official, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure

Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws. But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday. The other seven ballot measures were placed...
