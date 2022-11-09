This year, the fourth and fifth graders of Valley Road School remembered September 11th by reading the story September Roses. Students were able to see September 11th through the lens of two sisters who came to the city for a flower show, but ended up with over 2,000 roses and nowhere to go. They watched as the sisters found shelter through strangers and subsequently sprang into action to try and help in any way possible. The sisters used their colored roses to form a memorial in Manhattan’s Union Square Park which lifted the spirits of many in New York that day.

CLARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO