Tsunami advisory lifted after powerful earthquake hits Tonga
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful, shallow underwater earthquake has struck near Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue and then lift a tsunami advisory. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued and later lifted a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning. An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.
Haitian police briefly lose control of armored car
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Just weeks after the United States and Canada sent a fleet of armored vehicles to Haiti to keep gangs at bay, Haitian police briefly lost control of one of the cars. The incident speaks to the difficult path ahead for the Caribbean country paralyzed by gang warfare. Officials say the armored car was on the outskirts of the capital when it got caught in a sand trap and was assaulted by minors wielding Molotov cocktails. Police fled the vehicle in an attempt to avoid armed conflict and young men surrounding the vehicle while firing automatic weapons in the air. Police said Friday that they later reclaimed the vehicle.
Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29, 2008. Ten Pakistani men associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012.
