Hawaii State

Comments / 6

Sidney Coverson
4d ago

No one will ever forget the poor policies and willful ignorance over recent years especially the last 3 and despite the pause on President Biden's Unconstitutional and Nuremberg Codes violating Vax mandates established on August 24th 2022, the ignorance of bad leadership speaks volumes. Now these same Demoncrats seek forgiveness and amnesty for irrevocable deaths and irreversible permanent injuries! The leadership of the state of New York has to reinstate workers across the state who lost their livelihoods and this must also happen here in Hawaii. There is nothing to cheer about with regard to the status quo!

Kapena Kaipo
4d ago

True Aloha is an amazing thing...now more a word for politicians, as Aloha has lost it's meaning. Not much Aloha in traffic. Very little Aloha on the waves. No Aloha in society, nowadays. Aloha fo' da tourist pretty much

HelloPanda
4d ago

I'm sorry but norther what side you're on, it's never "been about the people " in years. Or atleast never been about the people of Hawai'i in years.

