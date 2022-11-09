ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Daily Mail

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
STATESBORO, GA
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher

A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
