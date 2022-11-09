ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Rumors: Lakers Reportedly Still Unwilling To Part With First-Round Picks After 2-8 Start

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEAwr_0j3gyYNY00

Los Angeles Lakers will continue to 'resist' trading first-round picks.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When you have LeBron James on your team, there's no sense in 'building towards the future. Especially now, at 37 years old, LeBron should be in a position where he can compete every night without having to dominate the game for 48 minutes.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case so far in Los Angeles. In fact, through the first 10 games of this season, the Lakers have looked awful -- and not even the impact of LeBron (who hasn't looked right either) has been enough to generate wins.

The current situation in Lakerland has caused many fans and experts to call for a trade, either involving Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, or even James himself.

But if the Lakers really want to maximize their 'big three,' they're going to need to part with their greatest assets of all: a pair of first-round picks that are highly coveted around the league.

NBA Insider Reveals The Latest Update On Lakers' Roster Plans

So far, the Lakers have been unwilling to trade their picks, and that apparently hasn't changed amid the team's struggles.

"I'm told the organization will be prudent with their first-round picks that they have available for the remainder of the decade. In 2027 and 2029. I don't believe the Lakers are in a position right now to mortgage their future with those two available picks. Realizing that this team is probably not going to be a championship contender, might not even be a shoo-in for the playoffs the way that this season is going. They're probably looking at marginal changes around the edges at best.. The organization seems to be moving in a direction where they're going to resist moving 1st round picks if the season continues to go down this path."

Without trading their stars, or any of their picks, there's only so much this Lakers team can do to get better. Outside of their big three, the team really has no shooting or offense of any kind that can be created on its own.

Aside from a few bright spots here and there (especially for Lonnie Walker), the supporting cast just hasn't shown any indication they can keep up with the competition.

So, this may be it for L.A. What you see is what you get, and that's not the news Lakers fans were hoping to hear 10 games into the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
TMZ.com

Julius Erving Says Kyrie Irving Won't Lose NBA Career Over Controversy

Kyrie Irving will not lose his NBA career over his most recent controversy ... so says Julius Erving -- who tells TMZ Sports there's just no way teams won't give him another chance. "The owners are greedy," Dr. J said out at LAX this weekend. "He's going to end up...
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy