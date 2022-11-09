Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
MPD: Victim in accident on I-65 found shot
Montgomery police are investigating an accident involving a shooting victim on I-65. Police and fire medics responded to the area of I-65 N near Edgemont Avenue in reference to a two vehicle crash. Upon their arrival, they found an adult woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. A second victim also...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
WSFA
Father indicted in infant son’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
74-year-old man dies in wreck on rural Alabama roadway
A 74-year-old Alabama man has died in a Monday afternoon wreck west of Montgomery. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, has claimed the life of a Montgomery man. Preston E. Taylor, 74, was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving...
Atmore Advance
Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant
Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
WSFA
Investigation into Selma student’s death, hospitalization of others ongoing
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s large blue and gray mobile command unit vehicle was parked in front of Selma High School Wednesday, a day after one student died and several others were hospitalized. The van is an outwardly visible sign of the ongoing investigation happening...
5 Selma students possibly ingested fentanyl before 16-year-old died, DA says
Five students who fell ill at Selma High School – one of whom died – possibly ingested something laced with fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney said investigators have ordered an autopsy on the 16-year-old who died and are seeking blood tests on four other students who ended up in the emergency room.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Killed in Pickup Truck Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery man has died after crashing a pickup truck. State troopers say 74-year-old Preston Taylor was driving on Old Selma Road when his truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.
elmoreautauganews.com
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
WSFA
EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
Cell tower worker finds remains of man missing from Shelby County since 2018
The remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered late last week in Calera. Derek DeWayne Harris, 33, disappeared from his Columbiana home on Dec. 30, 2018. He was last seen leaving his home in a GMC Terrain, which was found abandoned in Calera the following day. Last week,...
WSFA
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee. On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash
Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
