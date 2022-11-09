Read full article on original website
San Diego Business Journal
Ionis Expanding Into Oceanside
Ionis Pharmaceuticals has agreed to a 20-year lease on an Oceanside warehouse that Sudberry Properties is planning to build for the company pending city approval. Under the terms of the lease, Ionis has two 10-year options to renew and a right of first offer to buy the property. “Our new...
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
Topgolf announces plans to open 2 San Diego locations
Topgolf on Thursday announced proposed locations in Sorrento Valley and San Diego's East Harbor Island.
pacificsandiego.com
Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets Feb. 3 opening with Ziggy Marley
DEL MAR — The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the pandemic, now has an official name and opening date. The Sound will debut with a Feb. 3 performance by reggae-music star Ziggy Marley, whose 2021 San Diego performance was a stadium show at Petco Park.
delmartimes.net
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The La Jolla Community Center presents “Fighting Cancer with Precision Medicine” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, online. Julia Civardi will discuss the nonprofit she founded, Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss. • The League...
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Music Hall of Fame has six new inductees
Jefferson Jay is a tsunami in the local music world. The Ocean Beach musician has written more than 1,500 songs. He challenged himself to post three song videos a day, including one original, on YouTube for an entire year in 2011 — and he repeated that feat again in 2016!
pacificsandiego.com
Chefs prepare food in traditional temaki style at new Temaki Bar in Encinitas
Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake opened on Nov. 4 in Encinitas. It’s a new concept from Las Vegas-based Clique Hospitality, which also recently opened a second Temaki Bar at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. The 38-seat restaurant-bar’s menu is overseen by Clique executive chef JoJo Ruiz. Most of...
Solana Highlands tenants prepare to vacate as redevelopment proceeds
Alicia Campos has lived at the Solana Highlands Apartments on South Nardo Avenue in Solana Beach for eight months with her mother, daughter and three grandchildren.
'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone
The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher. Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to data obtained...
News 8 KFMB
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service." Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
delmartimes.net
Theater Notebook: Old Globe-born ‘Almost Famous’ musical takes a drubbing from Broadway critics
“Almost Famous,” the film-inspired musical that made its world premiere in 2019 at San Diego’s the Old Globe, opened on Broadway Nov. 3 to mostly tepid reviews. Several critics said the musical made no improvement on the beloved 2000 movie by Cameron Crowe, which was inspired by his own adventures as a teenage rock ‘n’ roll correspondent for Rolling Stone in San Diego in the 1970s. Crowe wrote the book for the musical and shared lyrics credits with composer Tom Kitt, who wrote the score.
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
northcountydailystar.com
Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite
Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite who was honored by the California Travel Association with its 2022 Sustainability Advocate Award. Waite, who is co-founder of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, The Plot, and Shootz Fish & Beer, was acknowledged for epitomizing the sustainability ethos — embracing total utilization and zero-waste cooking, as well as dedicating his time and resources to educating others on the subject wherever possible. Chef Waite is a shining example of an O’riginal O’sider! More.
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
Magical COASTER Holiday Express Train is Coming to Town!
The magical COASTER Holiday Express is coming back to town! North County Transit District is hosting this popular annual event that has become a holiday tradition for many families. The Holiday Express offers an enchanted 60-minute round-trip train ride from Oceanside to Solana Beach where children of all ages are...
El Cajon Industrial Structure Near Interstate 8 Sells for $6 Million
A 23,199-square-foot industrial building in El Cajon has been sold to Orange County investors for $6 million. Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE’s Private Capital Partners represented the seller, Chris Nelson, with Wavy Properties LLC and Royal Estate Development LLC, in the off-market transaction.
Elton John’s farewell tour show at Petco Park: helpful details
Elton John will perform at Petco Park on Wednesday as part of his final musical tour around the world.
Eater
17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley
Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
Potentially historic house in La Jolla's Lower Hermosa may be demolished on Coastal Commission order
A project representative says the bluffside home's footings and foundation are failing and that the house is unsafe.
