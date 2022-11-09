“Almost Famous,” the film-inspired musical that made its world premiere in 2019 at San Diego’s the Old Globe, opened on Broadway Nov. 3 to mostly tepid reviews. Several critics said the musical made no improvement on the beloved 2000 movie by Cameron Crowe, which was inspired by his own adventures as a teenage rock ‘n’ roll correspondent for Rolling Stone in San Diego in the 1970s. Crowe wrote the book for the musical and shared lyrics credits with composer Tom Kitt, who wrote the score.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO