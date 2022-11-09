When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO