saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Missouri

The Fearless Prediction did not enjoy the Tennessee-Georgia game. But the good news is that a new week brings a new opportunity for success, so let’s get after it. On Saturday, it’ll be Senior Day as Tennessee hosts Missouri. This is a relatively new series, as the Vols and Tigers have played only 10 times, with each team winning 5.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou

Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day

The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees

Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if Vols Beat Missouri This Week Only

Tennessee gets a shot at a well-earned bounce-back victory against Missouri this week after falling to Georgia. You can win BIG while the Vols take their frustration out on their overmatched foe thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Tennessee fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if the Vols beat Missouri! Here’s how it works and what you need to do:
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Memphis fan calls Tennessee coaches' show to praise Josh Heupel

When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lady Vols defeat UMass 74-65 for first win of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols picked up their first win of the season over UMass in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night, but the 74-65 victory came at a cost. Tennessee star Jordan Horston went down early in the second quarter after colliding with a Minutewomen defender. She held her knee in pain as a concerned crowd looked on, and had to be helped off the court.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

East Tennessee standouts commit on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Student-athletes around East Tennessee signed their national letters of intent today as their high schools held ceremonies to honor the local standouts. Knox Catholic, Farragut and Maryville were among some of the high schools to showcase their athletes on Fall Signing Day. Knox Catholic stars Daniel...
MARYVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season

It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee gets commitment from four-star combo guard Cameron Carr

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has added another commitment to its 2023 class. Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr announced he has chosen the Vols to play basketball for after he graduates. Carr picked Tennessee over Kansas State, Northwestern, Virginia and Louisville. According to 247Sports' rankings, he is a...
