Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Missouri
The Fearless Prediction did not enjoy the Tennessee-Georgia game. But the good news is that a new week brings a new opportunity for success, so let’s get after it. On Saturday, it’ll be Senior Day as Tennessee hosts Missouri. This is a relatively new series, as the Vols and Tigers have played only 10 times, with each team winning 5.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou
Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day
The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
Tennessee Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if Vols Beat Missouri This Week Only
Tennessee gets a shot at a well-earned bounce-back victory against Missouri this week after falling to Georgia. You can win BIG while the Vols take their frustration out on their overmatched foe thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Tennessee fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if the Vols beat Missouri! Here’s how it works and what you need to do:
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
Memphis fan calls Tennessee coaches' show to praise Josh Heupel
When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.
WBIR
Lady Vols defeat UMass 74-65 for first win of the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols picked up their first win of the season over UMass in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night, but the 74-65 victory came at a cost. Tennessee star Jordan Horston went down early in the second quarter after colliding with a Minutewomen defender. She held her knee in pain as a concerned crowd looked on, and had to be helped off the court.
saturdaydownsouth.com
TCU ranked above Tennessee? Fans, media blast Playoff committee's choice
Tennessee’s spot at the top of the College Football Playoffs rankings only lasted one week. However, falling entirely out of the top 4 has fans and media blasting the committee. Undefeated TCU out of the Big 12 jumped into the No. 4 spot after beating Texas Tech 34-24. Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Missouri Head Coach Keeping His Cards Close Before the Upcoming Tennessee Game
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is well aware of the challenging task at hand this weekend for his Tigers. AP No. 5 Tennessee is eagerly waiting to get back on the field after suffering their first loss of the season next weekend. And it will be Drinkwitz and the Tigers that the Vols will be hosting.
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
Tennessee football makes cut for elite 2024 Georgia DE Eddrick Houston
Despite losing to the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday in convincing fashion, Tennessee football is still recruiting the area pretty heavily. The Vols are now trending for one of the top prospects from within the state in the 2024 recruiting class. Defensive end Eddrick Houston, a four-star across the board, has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
WBIR
East Tennessee standouts commit on National Signing Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Student-athletes around East Tennessee signed their national letters of intent today as their high schools held ceremonies to honor the local standouts. Knox Catholic, Farragut and Maryville were among some of the high schools to showcase their athletes on Fall Signing Day. Knox Catholic stars Daniel...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season
It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
WBIR
Tennessee gets commitment from four-star combo guard Cameron Carr
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has added another commitment to its 2023 class. Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr announced he has chosen the Vols to play basketball for after he graduates. Carr picked Tennessee over Kansas State, Northwestern, Virginia and Louisville. According to 247Sports' rankings, he is a...
