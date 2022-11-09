ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
CBS News

Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down

Exhilaration is sweeping through Wall Street Thursday morning after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 156 points, or 4%, to 3,905 as of 10:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow rose 872 points, or 3%, to 33, 385 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 5.6%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Markets Insider

The stock market is poised for a significant year-end rally because 'inflation is basically over', Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says

Jeremy Siegel said "inflation is basically over" on Thursday after October's CPI report showed lower-than-expected inflation. Siegel said investors should expect a significant year-end rally in the stock market as investors recalibrate their Fed expectations. "There's still a chance we can avoid a hard landing if the Fed pivots in...
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out

Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
CNBC

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Cramer says buy these stocks, but be cautious

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are looking to history for a post-midterm election rally, regardless of political outcome. Jim says he's increasing his price target on one energy portfolio stock, and watching several others to potentially add to. Jim urges the Club to stay disciplined, and not to get too excited about companies on your buy list.
Cheddar News

Wall Street Surges, Dow Up 1,200 Points on Cooling Inflation

"By Stan ChoeWall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts...
NBC Connecticut

Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases

The consumer price index increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, both lower than estimates. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also lower than expectations. Prices declined for medical care services, used...
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others

Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
CNBC

Charts suggest it's not time to buy the dip in mega-cap tech stocks just yet, Cramer says

Don't start buying the dip in large-cap tech stocks just yet, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. That's the takeaway from Carolyn Boroden's latest technical analysis on Alphabet and Amazon. Investors who want to capitalize on the struggles of large-cap technology stocks should remain patient, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, citing...
msn.com

Dow trades 500 points lower in final hour of trade Wednesday, ahead of key inflation reading

The Dow was down more than 500 points Wednesday afternoon in the final hour of trade, as investors braced for Thursday's key inflation reading and as several tight races left control of Congress up for grabs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 508 points, or 1.5%, trading near 32,678, after falling more than 600 points at the session's low. The S&P 500 index [s:spx] was off 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 2% lower. Investors had been gearing up for a potential Republican sweep in the midterm elections. But results so far point to "anything even vaguely controversial in this Congress, which means we pretty much know that current fiscal policies will remain in place: no tax cuts and no major spending bills for the next two years," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, in emailed comments. While all eyes will be on tomorrow's release of the consumer-price index for October, investors also have been monitoring continued tumult in the crypto sector. Reports surfaced on Thursday that indicated Binance may be backing away from plans to take over assets of embattled crypto exchange FTX. Bitcoin was trading near $16,800 Thursday, near a two-year low, according to CoinDesk.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation Data, FTX, Apple And Rivian In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday November 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher, Eyeing CPI Data and Crypto Fallout. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors looked to a key inflation reading prior to the start of trading while closely-tracking developments in cryptocurrency markets over concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Northern Oil and Gas Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Northern Oil & Gas Inc: "I'd rather see you in something that right now, works." Axon Enterprise Inc: "Let it come down. It's...

