Read full article on original website
Related
Huge addition as country’s No. 1 safety looks to return to Ohio State for The Game
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who has plans to return to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
Can Ohio State football beat Michigan twice? The Buckeyes may need to for national title
Gene Smith has said he's open for Ohio State to face rival Michigan two straight weeks on the football field. Once USC and UCLA join the Big Ten in 2024, the Ohio State athletic director said he's in favor of eliminating East and West divisions in the conference, bringing the possibility of a rematch between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.
Rating playoff contenders controlling their destinies, from Michigan and LSU, to Oregon and Ohio State: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at destiny after the release of the second playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Which teams truly are in a situation of making the playoff if they win out, and why are there so...
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
Competition gets tougher as Georgia travels to Wake Forest
Mike White got a win in his first game as the Georgia coach but a second victory figures to be
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
FOX Sports
Ohio State vs. Indiana, TCU vs. Texas, more we're watching in Week 11
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to bounce back from a lackluster victory and remain undefeated as they welcome Indiana to Columbus to kick off Week 11 of college football action on Saturday. That's one of four games on FOX, including a huge Pac-12 matchup between No. 6...
‘Our time is now’: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan ‘well aware’ of looming Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team enters the closing stretch of the 2022 regular season with all of its goals squarely in sight. The Wolverines have achieved the first of their four objectives: They beat Michigan State. The remaining three: Beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten and then win the National Championship.
Will this be the first College Football Playoff without Clemson or Alabama?
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State
The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
247Sports
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Wolverines' focus is on Nebraska, Illinois as Ohio State showdown looms
Michigan running back Blake Corum is the engine that powers the Wolverines, who are No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind arch-rival Ohio State. The two teams meet the final week of the regular season, with the winner likely punching a ticket to both the Big Ten Championship Game and CFP. Corum joined The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio this week and was asked to respond to those doubting Michigan's chances of defeating Ohio State for a second-straight season.
FOX Sports
Ohio State-Indiana, Oregon-Washington: Week 11 by the numbers
No. 2 Ohio State will try to improve to 10-0 Saturday when it plays host to Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff. The Buckeyes are trying to remain one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten (No. 3 Michigan) as they seem destined for a showdown against the Wolverines on Nov. 26 that will carry massive College Football Playoff implications.
Xavier looks to keep rolling on home court, faces Montana
Xavier University continues its season-opening four-game homestand on Friday night when it welcomes the Montana Grizzlies in the first meeting
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan, Ohio State remain only 2 teams in FBS within top 10 of 2 key categories
As the end of the season comes into view, there’s one big question looming over the B1G. Who will take home the championship trophy?. It appears that question and others will be answered as Ohio State and Michigan face each other in 2 weeks. In a battle of elite programs, the Wolverines and Buckeyes will battle it out for the B1G and a probable playoff berth. According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Ohio State has an 87% shot of reaching the playoffs, while Michigan has a 65% shot. Both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are amongst the teams with the highest odds of reaching the CFP, behind only Georgia with a 92% probability.
Game Preview: Ohio State Focused On Indiana But Keeping An Eye On Michigan
"I know everybody wants to talk about what’s coming next, but that can’t be what happens. We just have to focus on winning the game on Saturday."
Oregon moves into top-six in latest College Football Playoff rankings
After a chaotic week in college football, the Ducks continued their winning ways against Colorado and moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon maintains the same ranking as they have in both the coaches and AP Poll and continue to climb from their preseason No. 11 ranking.
Comments / 0