CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
Kirk Herbstreit Names "Biggest Thing" That Impacts College Football Playoff Rankings Late In Season
According to college football analyst Kirk Herstreit, "style points" are going to play a significant role in the final choices for this year's College Football Playoff. That being said, Herbstreit believes one factor will trump all when it comes to selecting the final four teams. He feels whatever teams strike the most fear in the hearts of their opponents will ultimately get the nod to compete in this year's playoff.
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
ESPN: 1 Conference Is In "Worst Shape" After College Football Playoff Rankings
On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed and it was bad news for one conference. After debuting at No. 4 in the 2022 playoff rankings, Clemson suffered its first loss of the season. A blowout loss to Notre Dame saw the Tigers tumble to No. 10 in this week's rankings.
Tigers tumble in latest CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its second set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) fell down to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings (...)
Competition gets tougher as Georgia travels to Wake Forest
Mike White got a win in his first game as the Georgia coach but a second victory figures to be
Penn, Missouri both seeking improvement ahead of game in Columbia
The Missouri Tigers will seek tighter defense while the Pennsylvania Quakers will aim for more efficient offense when the teams
No. 12 Texas bolts to big lead, shuts down Houston Christian
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian 82-31 Thursday night. The Longhorns (2-0) raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points. Texas had 27 fast-break points. Sir’Jabari Rice also scored 11 points. Freshman Dillon Mitchell had 10 points and 12 rebounds — eight on offense — for Texas. Timmy Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points and seven rebounds.
College Football Playoff rankings snub UCLA, but Bruins can make up ground quickly
The path still remains clear for both USC and UCLA for the College Football Playoff as the committee ranked them Nos. 8 and 12 this week.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: No. 4 TCU controls its destiny
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Tennessee, which was No. 1 last week before being dismantled by Georgia on Saturday, dropped to No. 5.
