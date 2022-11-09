ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names "Biggest Thing" That Impacts College Football Playoff Rankings Late In Season

According to college football analyst Kirk Herstreit, "style points" are going to play a significant role in the final choices for this year's College Football Playoff. That being said, Herbstreit believes one factor will trump all when it comes to selecting the final four teams. He feels whatever teams strike the most fear in the hearts of their opponents will ultimately get the nod to compete in this year's playoff.
ESPN

Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

No. 12 Texas bolts to big lead, shuts down Houston Christian

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian 82-31 Thursday night. The Longhorns (2-0) raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points. Texas had 27 fast-break points. Sir’Jabari Rice also scored 11 points. Freshman Dillon Mitchell had 10 points and 12 rebounds — eight on offense — for Texas. Timmy Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points and seven rebounds.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: No. 4 TCU controls its destiny

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Tennessee, which was No. 1 last week before being dismantled by Georgia on Saturday, dropped to No. 5.
FORT WORTH, TX

