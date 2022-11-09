Read full article on original website
Some Sun to Start Tomorrow, with Showers and Downpours Expected Saturday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve seen more of a gloomy day across the county today with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. These have been thanks to a weak disturbance and front that continues to sit to our north. This will continue to sit just to our north tomorrow as high pressure tries to take control of our weather for tomorrow. It doesn’t look to be very successful, as a mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected during the day. By the afternoon, clouds will be taking over as the remnants of Nicole make their way northeast Friday night and into the day Saturday.
Scattered Showers Taper Off This Morning Leading to Cloudy Skies Throughout the Day
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we spent another day in the 40s with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. While we will make improvements in terms of high temperatures today, the bigger story was that some of us a wintry mix into the overnight hours. As the temperatures warmed up, we turned things to some scattered showers. While those showers are now tapering off across the county, it’s likely you will want the umbrella and the rain jacket throughout the day.
A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Today with Highs In the 40s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we spent the day in a mixture of sun and clouds, but highs really struggled to make it into the mid 40s. That was because we had some gusty northwesterly winds. In fact, one of our highest gusts in the county was recorded in Van Buren at 50 mph. That was one of the reasons the National Weather Service had placed us in a wind advisory through the evening yesterday. The good news is the winds will subside throughout the course of today and become light.
Scattered Showers Continue into Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures Expected
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had a nice day outside with partly to mostly sunny skies for us, but it sadly hasn’t been as nice of a day for people living in Florida. That’s where tropical storm Nicole is still expected to make landfall tomorrow morning, before continuing to track north, bringing with it a good amount of rain for much of the east coast. The reason I wanted to mention this now, is that it looks to move north, and provide rain showers and downpours to much of the state during the day Saturday.
Gusty Winds Expected Today with Highs in the 40s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We continued our mild stretch of weather yesterday with temperatures into the 60s. It cooled off pretty quickly once we reached those highs and things started to cool off. The bigger story this the wind gusts we have been seeing....
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
County Ag Report - Taking a Look at the 2022 Growing and Harvest Season
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “We had good growing conditions throughout the season, you know we did get a little dry in some places but not as dry as we were in 2020. But I think that overall it was a very good summer.”. With another harvest season behind...
Aroostook Amateur Radio Association Offers Free HAM Radio Testing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Amateur Radio Association hosted a HAM Radio Testing event on Saturday at the Turner Memorial Public Library. The event was an opportunity for new HAM radio users to get their technician’s license, or for current license holders to upgrade to a different kind of license. While the HAM Radio community has decreased in size over the years, the usage of the technology is still important today.
Record November for some County golf courses.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a record breaking weekend in many ways. The warm temperatures were a bonus for anyone who wanted to take part in outdoor activities including golf. Golf courses around the area were very happy to welcome golfers to their courses. The temperatures will be...
Caribou, Maine Police Rescue Dog Left in Closet of Abandoned Home
Very few images flood people with more emotions than seeing a photo of an abused and uncared for animal. Shared on Facebook, the Caribou, Maine Police Department touched a nerve on Wednesday night when they shared an unfortunate story as they searched for the public's help in gathering more information on a scared dog and an abandoned house.
Moose Illegally Killed in Aroostook County; Bald Eagle Shot & Injured in Maine
Moose Illegally Killed and Bald Eagle Shot and Injured. The Maine Game Wardens are investigating a moose that was shot illegally in northern Aroostook County and a bald eagle that was injured in Mattawamkeag. Moose Shot and Found in Aroostook County, Maine. The moose was found in Township 13, Range...
Craft Fair in Madawaska Raising Money for Good Cause
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - A craft fair over the weekend in Madawaska hopes to bring awareness to and help raise money for veterans facing struggles after returning home. NewsSource 8′s Rob Koenig has the story. Bridget Ellis: “The craft fair we decided to put on to raise money for...
Fort Kent Man Accused of Assaulting Woman with a Wrench
A Fort Kent man is behind bars after an alleged assault late Saturday night that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries. Fort Kent police officers responded to a local residence around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from what appeared to be someone in distress, according to Police Chief Michael DeLena. Once they arrived to investigate, officers heard yelling coming from inside the home.
Maine Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating a Woman With Pipe Wrench
A Maine man is in jail and a woman has been LifeFlighted to another state following an alleged attack with a pipe wrench. According to WGME 13, police were called to a residence in the Northern Maine town of Fort Kent over the weekend. Police say that when they arrived...
