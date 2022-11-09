ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

Some Sun to Start Tomorrow, with Showers and Downpours Expected Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve seen more of a gloomy day across the county today with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. These have been thanks to a weak disturbance and front that continues to sit to our north. This will continue to sit just to our north tomorrow as high pressure tries to take control of our weather for tomorrow. It doesn’t look to be very successful, as a mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected during the day. By the afternoon, clouds will be taking over as the remnants of Nicole make their way northeast Friday night and into the day Saturday.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Scattered Showers Taper Off This Morning Leading to Cloudy Skies Throughout the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we spent another day in the 40s with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. While we will make improvements in terms of high temperatures today, the bigger story was that some of us a wintry mix into the overnight hours. As the temperatures warmed up, we turned things to some scattered showers. While those showers are now tapering off across the county, it’s likely you will want the umbrella and the rain jacket throughout the day.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Today with Highs In the 40s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we spent the day in a mixture of sun and clouds, but highs really struggled to make it into the mid 40s. That was because we had some gusty northwesterly winds. In fact, one of our highest gusts in the county was recorded in Van Buren at 50 mph. That was one of the reasons the National Weather Service had placed us in a wind advisory through the evening yesterday. The good news is the winds will subside throughout the course of today and become light.
VAN BUREN, ME
wagmtv.com

Scattered Showers Continue into Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had a nice day outside with partly to mostly sunny skies for us, but it sadly hasn’t been as nice of a day for people living in Florida. That’s where tropical storm Nicole is still expected to make landfall tomorrow morning, before continuing to track north, bringing with it a good amount of rain for much of the east coast. The reason I wanted to mention this now, is that it looks to move north, and provide rain showers and downpours to much of the state during the day Saturday.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Gusty Winds Expected Today with Highs in the 40s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We continued our mild stretch of weather yesterday with temperatures into the 60s. It cooled off pretty quickly once we reached those highs and things started to cool off. The bigger story this the wind gusts we have been seeing....
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Aroostook Amateur Radio Association Offers Free HAM Radio Testing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Amateur Radio Association hosted a HAM Radio Testing event on Saturday at the Turner Memorial Public Library. The event was an opportunity for new HAM radio users to get their technician’s license, or for current license holders to upgrade to a different kind of license. While the HAM Radio community has decreased in size over the years, the usage of the technology is still important today.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Record November for some County golf courses.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a record breaking weekend in many ways. The warm temperatures were a bonus for anyone who wanted to take part in outdoor activities including golf. Golf courses around the area were very happy to welcome golfers to their courses. The temperatures will be...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
95.9 WCYY

Caribou, Maine Police Rescue Dog Left in Closet of Abandoned Home

Very few images flood people with more emotions than seeing a photo of an abused and uncared for animal. Shared on Facebook, the Caribou, Maine Police Department touched a nerve on Wednesday night when they shared an unfortunate story as they searched for the public's help in gathering more information on a scared dog and an abandoned house.
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

Craft Fair in Madawaska Raising Money for Good Cause

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - A craft fair over the weekend in Madawaska hopes to bring awareness to and help raise money for veterans facing struggles after returning home. NewsSource 8′s Rob Koenig has the story. Bridget Ellis: “The craft fair we decided to put on to raise money for...
MADAWASKA, ME
101.9 The Rock

Fort Kent Man Accused of Assaulting Woman with a Wrench

A Fort Kent man is behind bars after an alleged assault late Saturday night that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries. Fort Kent police officers responded to a local residence around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from what appeared to be someone in distress, according to Police Chief Michael DeLena. Once they arrived to investigate, officers heard yelling coming from inside the home.
FORT KENT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy