PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve seen more of a gloomy day across the county today with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. These have been thanks to a weak disturbance and front that continues to sit to our north. This will continue to sit just to our north tomorrow as high pressure tries to take control of our weather for tomorrow. It doesn’t look to be very successful, as a mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected during the day. By the afternoon, clouds will be taking over as the remnants of Nicole make their way northeast Friday night and into the day Saturday.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO