Lincoln official concludes his final election day before retirement in January
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Dave Shively has served the Lincoln-Lancaster area for over two decades with this past Midterm Election marking his last. Appointed in 1999, Shively’s final day on the job is January 20th as elections commissioner, he says he hopes his legacy is recognized as “fair”.
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Wagner reelected Lancaster County sheriff; other races too close to call
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Enough results are in to declare the winners of some positions across Lancaster County; others may take days to decide. The race for Lancaster County attorney is too close to call after a heated campaign season. Incumbent Pat Condon is currently leading Adam Morfeld by about 2,000 votes.
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen begins administration construction with transition appointments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has begun assembling a team for his transition into the governor’s mansion. Dave Lopez, the former assistant attorney general under Jon Bruning and Doug Peterson, will serve as the transition team’s director and Chief of Staff. Lopez also represented State...
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Access to legal abortion in Nebraska could be decided by voters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
Water leak closes housing unit at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is now closed while crews work to fix a water leak. About 140 inmates were temporarily moved into the gymnasium Wednesday night. Officials are working to move them to more permanent housing. Inmates were provided portable toilets...
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature
The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week. City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on...
Snowfighers needed: City of Lincoln hosts hiring event for backup snowplowers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is looking for “snowfighters.”. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hosted a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to employ backup snowplowers for this winter. Officials say they are looking for about 20-30 people to be on the standby team, as the transportation...
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade is canceled.
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
Condon appears to eke out victory in race for county attorney
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon appeared to eke out a victory over state Sen. Adam Morfeld Tuesday in a hotly contested race for the county's top prosecutor. Condon ended the night with 2,000 more votes than Morfeld, though the county election commissioner still had to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. They will be counted in the next week to 10 days.
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
Midterm election results: Sarpy County races
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
Don Bacon says he's ready to reach across the aisle again, while Democrats look ahead to 2024
LINCOLN, Neb. — The state GOP is celebrating a red wave that engulfed Nebraska, if not the nation. "I want to thank the voters, thank you for putting your confidence in me," said Don Bacon, who was re-elected for his fourth term in the House of Representatives. Congressman Bacon...
