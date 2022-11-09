ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Nebraska Examiner

Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Access to legal abortion in Nebraska could be decided by voters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Water leak closes housing unit at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is now closed while crews work to fix a water leak. About 140 inmates were temporarily moved into the gymnasium Wednesday night. Officials are working to move them to more permanent housing. Inmates were provided portable toilets...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Condon appears to eke out victory in race for county attorney

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon appeared to eke out a victory over state Sen. Adam Morfeld Tuesday in a hotly contested race for the county's top prosecutor. Condon ended the night with 2,000 more votes than Morfeld, though the county election commissioner still had to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. They will be counted in the next week to 10 days.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
unothegateway.com

Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare

With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Sarpy County races

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.

