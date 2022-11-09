Read full article on original website
Related
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
WAAY-TV
Above-average temperatures continue through the week
Sunshine stays with us as we head through the rest of the workweek, and so do these warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the remainder of the week. Clouds move in Friday evening and overnight, but the rain holds off until Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be dreary and overcast with some scattered showers that linger early Sunday morning.
Nicole's remnants bring showers & storms
Nicole's remnants will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area Friday. Temperatures plummet behind a cold front Saturday night...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Where is Tropical Storm Nicole? See radars tracking the storm near Florida's Treasure Coast
Tropical Storm Nicole is growing stronger as it continues to move west toward Florida, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A large portion of Florida's East Coast is either under a hurricane warning or hurricane watch, including areas near the Treasure Coast. Nicole is still forecast...
Raleigh News & Observer
Brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact is shifting toward North Carolina’s mountains
The core of Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to shift farther west than initially expected, heightening the threat of damaging wind and flooding in North Carolina’s mountains, according to the National Hurricane Center. Up to half a foot of rain could fall in some mountain communities, with gusts reaching...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
The Remnants of Hurricane Nicole will bring tropical moisture to Northeast Ohio
Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Nicole is moving inland. News 5's Katie McGraw discusses potential impacts for Northeast Ohio.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to Minnesota
I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens. That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain, storms and gusty wind to Maryland Friday. WJZ's First Alert team has declared Friday an Alert Day. Prepare for a wet commute both ways, with temps peaking near 70 Friday afternoon. Nicole is weakening over the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia Thursday night and will become a remnant low pressure across the South Carolinas upstate on Friday. The low pressure will track up the East Coast through Saturday bringing the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat into Friday night. Throughout the day, gusty winds will be...
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
The Front Range Forecast: Colder and colder, but dry
Dry conditions for the next week with steadily colder highs and lows. Our first taste of winter temperatures are on the way (longer than one two-day storm). We start Thursday in the 50s, but if you scan Figure 1, you'll see that is real heat compared to what is to come. Next Friday looks to be the coldest weather since last winter with a high near freezing.
natureworldnews.com
Coastal Storm to Bring Rains and Gusty Winds to Portions of Northeastern US
The latest weather forecast showed that a coastal storm with potential tropical moisture would impact portions of the northeastern U.S, especially in the mid-Atlantic coast and New England. A week before the end of October, a coastal storm could result in heavy rains with gusty winds in portions of the...
natureworldnews.com
Nicole Could Unload Heavy Rainfall in Northeast This Week, Causing Flash Flood Risks and Severe Thunderstorms
Hurricane Nicole could unleash heavy rains in portions of the Northeast this week that could cause flash floods. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the hurricane's developments. The National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Nicole could make landfall near the East Coast of Florida. The report added...
Comments / 0