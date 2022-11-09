Read full article on original website
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
‘Halloween Ends’ Scores Peacock Its Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Debut
Peacock makes its streaming top 10 debut on Nielsen’s rankings during the Oct. 10-16 viewing window with “Halloween Ends.” The Jamie Lee Curtis-led thriller, which serves as the 13th film in the iconic “Halloween” franchise, ranked at No. 8 on the overall list (TV and Film) with 717 million minutes viewed in its first three days on the streaming service. The movie was simultaneously released both in theaters and on the streaming service on Oct. 14. The title sits at No. 1 on the Movie list. Ryan Murphy’s success continues to expand as both “The Watcher” and “Monster” remain in...
‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video
It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
ComicBook
How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide
All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Popculture
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
ComicBook
Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released
Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.
How to watch the newest episode of MTV’s ‘Siesta Key,’ stream online for free
Siesta Key is back on MTV this week with new drama, relationships and gossip. On Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, season 5 episode 3 of the show will air. New episodes will follow at the same time every Thursday. Fans can also watch the entirety of all seasons...
‘Winter House:’ How to watch new episodes on Bravo
To celebrate the Toms last night, the housemates throw a euphoric party that turns up the heat on a new episode of “Winter House” on Thursday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the hit reality Bravo series will air every Thursday on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Both fuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials when you sign up and Sling offers 50% off your first month.
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock's first-of-its-kind live Netflix stand-up show is set for early 2023 Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Jennifer Hudson Delivers ‘Sister Act’ Performance for Halloween Episode of Her Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson celebrated the first Halloween of The Jennifer Hudson show honoring an important character in her costume. Hudson dressed as Sister Mary Clarence from 1992’s Sister Act. “Do you think I did okay, y’all?” Hudson asks the audience. “What do you think [Goldberg] will say?”
EW.com
Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
theplaylist.net
‘Good Night, And Good Luck’: George Clooney’s 2005 Film To Become A Limited Series For AMC
It’s a shame George Clooney has yet to direct another film as great as 2005’s “Good Night, And Good Luck.” That film, about the 1953 conflict between journalist Edward R. Murrow and US Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare, was a coup for Clooney on every level. It received six Academy Awards noms that year, including Best Picture, and made nearly $55 million on a $7 million budget. It’s easily one of the high marks of Clooney’s career.
nexttv.com
ABC Reveals Midseason Premieres, Including ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Parent Test’
ABC has announced its midseason premiere dates, which include The Parent Test, on December 15 following Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, before slipping into its regular time period January 5, and The Bachelor on January 23. The Parent Test is based on an Australian show, and explores the...
‘Jeopardy!’ star Matt Amodio with new announcement among Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on “Jeopardy!” and back with a new announcement. The “Jeopardy!” champion made his return to the show on the Tournament of Champions. On Tuesday, Amodio played a no-stakes exhibition game against 40-game winner Amy Schneider and 23-game winner Mattea Roach. On Thursday, he will compete in the tournament semifinals, playing against two winners of the quarterfinals.
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max executive teases a ‘demented’ prequel to ‘IT’ in the works
HBO announced a brand new series based on Stephen King‘s It novel after the success of It and It: Chapter Two received in theaters. This upcoming series is called Welcome to Derry and is said to be a prequel to the franchise. According to Variety, Welcome to Derry is...
