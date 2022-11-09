ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Zacks.com

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMPS - Free Report) closed at $8.06, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.81% over...
Entrepreneur

1 Stock Every Investor Should Buy at Least Once

The Fed’s fight against inflation has raised widespread recession concerns and caused a massive stock market sell-off. However, beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) has demonstrated its resilience and is well-positioned to...
Zacks.com

Investors Heavily Search W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Here is What You Need to Know

W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust...
NASDAQ

AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
The Independent

Global stocks sink as all eyes on mass tech sector lay-offs

European and US stocks drifted into the red as a second round of mass redundancies swept across the global technology sector. Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp owner Meta said it would be cutting 13% of its workforce as boss Mark Zuckerberg blamed the economic downturn for declining revenues. It comes soon...
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022

Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 10th

HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com

What's in the Cards for Golar LNG (GLNG) in Q3 Earnings?

GLNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by more than 100% in the past 90 days to 24 cents per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 74.34%.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio

DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook CNH (CNHI)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com

Will Weatherford (WFRD) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

WFRD - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this oilfield service company...
Zacks.com

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

SDIG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $6.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Now Choose Athene Holding (ATH) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...

