CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Zacks.com
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMPS - Free Report) closed at $8.06, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.81% over...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
1 Stock Every Investor Should Buy at Least Once
The Fed’s fight against inflation has raised widespread recession concerns and caused a massive stock market sell-off. However, beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) has demonstrated its resilience and is well-positioned to...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Here is What You Need to Know
W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
Global stocks sink as all eyes on mass tech sector lay-offs
European and US stocks drifted into the red as a second round of mass redundancies swept across the global technology sector. Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp owner Meta said it would be cutting 13% of its workforce as boss Mark Zuckerberg blamed the economic downturn for declining revenues. It comes soon...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022
Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 10th
HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Golar LNG (GLNG) in Q3 Earnings?
GLNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by more than 100% in the past 90 days to 24 cents per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 74.34%.
Zacks.com
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NEM - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this gold and copper miner have returned -3.8% over the past month...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio
DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook CNH (CNHI)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
Will Weatherford (WFRD) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
WFRD - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this oilfield service company...
Zacks.com
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SDIG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $6.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Now Choose Athene Holding (ATH) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
