Election results: Democrat Joe Casello wins third term, besting Republican Keith Feit in House race

Democratic Florida Rep. Joe Casello easily won a third term on Tuesday, trouncing Republican challenger Keith Feit.

With all but a small number of mail-in ballots uncounted, the former Boynton Beach city commissioner captured nearly 55% of the vote to win the House District 90 seat, which includes Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and the adjacent barrier islands.

Casello, 70, is a former Massachusetts firefighter. The 47-year-old Feit is a science instructor at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens who has never sought political office.

► Click here for live Palm Beach County election results when they come in

First elected in 2018, Casello snared key union endorsements along with the support of Florida Planned Parenthood, Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and the Sierra Club and other environmental groups.

Saying the cost of living "is out of control," he campaigned promising to work to make property insurance and housing affordable. During the last legislative session, he joined other Democrats, unsuccessfully opposing abortions restrictions and the Parental Bill of Rights in Education, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” measure.

He also co-sponsored legislation that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Feit said he would work to continue to promote parental rights in education. His priorities include enforcing immigration laws and securing the border.

He was supported by GOP groups, such as the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida and the Florida Federation of Republican Women, along with conservative organizations, such as Guardians of American History and BlakPAC.

According to the latest campaign finance reports, Casello had nearly $55,000 in his campaign warchest compared to the $27,000 Feit had to spend.

Legislative positions are part time and pay $18,000 annually.