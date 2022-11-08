ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake's angry promise to be the news media's 'nightmare' is actually a welcomed gift

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Opinion: Apparently, 20-plus years seated behind a desk in a studio, reading from a teleprompter, taught Lake nothing about the news business.

Arizona Republic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvXDc_0j3gvO7P00

During her campaign for governor, which Republican Kari Lake seemed to base almost entirely on nasty, uninformed accusations, insults, lies about election fraud, threats and debunked conspiracy theories, she may have saved the most ludicrous comment for Election Day.

After casting her vote, the former local TV anchor told a reporter who asked if she would consider becoming former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate if he were to ask, “I am going to not only be the governor of Arizona for four years. I am going to do two terms. I'm going to be your worst freaking nightmare for eight years … .”

Apparently, 20-plus years seated behind a desk in a studio, reading from a teleprompter, taught Lake nothing about the news business.

Monsters, devils and 'fake news,' oh my

As she conducted her vengeance and vitriol tour throughout the state, Lake referred to members of the media as “fake news,” “propagandists,” “monsters” and even “the right hand of the Devil.” Among other things.

It has been the kind of contempt, mockery and insolence to which every committed, competent, self-respecting journalist would react with … gratitude.

Politicians like Lake – and like many others in Arizona holding elected office – may be a nightmare for their constituents and their communities, but for journalists they’re the gift that keeps on giving.

You’d think Lake might have picked up on that while reading scripts in front of a camera, or perhaps even from the exposure received all these years by her guru, her guiding light, her Dear Leader, her Svengali – Donald Trump.

The reason Kari Lake got so much coverage

She might even have figured it out by recognizing the amount of coverage, both locally and nationally, that her own campaign has received.

I have been in the news business for a very long time, and I can tell you that it is infinitely more difficult to cover a politician who possesses intelligence and expertise than one who is ignorant.

Aptitude is more difficult to report on than incompetence.

Courtesy harder to highlight than disrespect.

Instead, we greet contempt with gratitude

Journalists are also citizens, of course. And as citizens, who have the same stake as our neighbors in the prosperity and proper management of our government, we yearn for and welcome elected officials with honor, integrity and common sense.

Even knowing such individuals tend to make our jobs more difficult.

I can’t say what kind of reaction Kari Lake expected by venomously promising reporters “to be your worst freaking nightmare for eight years … .”

But I’d guess she’d be surprised at what I believe would be the nearly universal response:

Thank you.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Did Kari Lake's appearance help her win votes? Sadly, the answer may be yes

Suddenly, Kari Lake is everywhere.  And despite her election-denying, drag queen-equivocating, “BDE“-admiring ways, she now has a real shot at winning the Arizona gubernatorial race. It won’t matter that she was once far behind Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is paving her path to victory on surging MAGA stardom and showing us why she earned the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in Arizona's governor's race. Who will win the remaining votes?

Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic nominee for governor, saw slight growth in her advantage over Republican challenger Thursday, though the number of votes left to count was so significant it promised further seesawing in the race's margins. One big outstanding question is whom those remaining votes will favor, which is somewhat unpredictable in the purple state. In 2020, they favored Republicans. But in 2018 they propelled Democrats, including Hobbs, to razor-thin statewide victories. ...
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus

Watergate journalist Bob Woodward on Monday recalled a comment from former President Donald Trump that led to him being “as stunned as I’ve ever been as a reporter.”. On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Woodward shared audio of Trump telling him what he told his youngest son, Barron Trump, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio was part of recorded interviews for Woodward’s 2020 book “Rage,” now released separately as “The Trump Tapes.”
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Ridiculed for 'Bloodbath' Post After Red Wave Falters

However, Trump's prediction—which was also shared by prominent political pundits—of a red wave sweeping across the country did not come to pass. While Republican candidates notched decisive victories, several key races remained too close to call Wednesday morning, and Democrats managed to overcome GOP challenges in large states such as Pennsylvania and New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Here Are All the Fox News Stars Who Promised a Red Tsunami

In the days leading up to Tuesday’s crucial midterm election, Fox News hosts and commentators went into overdrive, confidently pushing the notion that Republicans would pick up “historic” victories and crush the Democrats in an unprecedented “red hurricane.”. By the end of the night on Tuesday,...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy