Kari Lake's angry promise to be the news media's 'nightmare' is actually a welcomed gift

During her campaign for governor, which Republican Kari Lake seemed to base almost entirely on nasty, uninformed accusations, insults, lies about election fraud, threats and debunked conspiracy theories, she may have saved the most ludicrous comment for Election Day.

After casting her vote, the former local TV anchor told a reporter who asked if she would consider becoming former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate if he were to ask, “I am going to not only be the governor of Arizona for four years. I am going to do two terms. I'm going to be your worst freaking nightmare for eight years … .”

Apparently, 20-plus years seated behind a desk in a studio, reading from a teleprompter, taught Lake nothing about the news business.

Monsters, devils and 'fake news,' oh my

As she conducted her vengeance and vitriol tour throughout the state, Lake referred to members of the media as “fake news,” “propagandists,” “monsters” and even “the right hand of the Devil.” Among other things.

It has been the kind of contempt, mockery and insolence to which every committed, competent, self-respecting journalist would react with … gratitude.

Politicians like Lake – and like many others in Arizona holding elected office – may be a nightmare for their constituents and their communities, but for journalists they’re the gift that keeps on giving.

You’d think Lake might have picked up on that while reading scripts in front of a camera, or perhaps even from the exposure received all these years by her guru, her guiding light, her Dear Leader, her Svengali – Donald Trump.

The reason Kari Lake got so much coverage

She might even have figured it out by recognizing the amount of coverage, both locally and nationally, that her own campaign has received.

I have been in the news business for a very long time, and I can tell you that it is infinitely more difficult to cover a politician who possesses intelligence and expertise than one who is ignorant.

Aptitude is more difficult to report on than incompetence.

Courtesy harder to highlight than disrespect.

Instead, we greet contempt with gratitude

Journalists are also citizens, of course. And as citizens, who have the same stake as our neighbors in the prosperity and proper management of our government, we yearn for and welcome elected officials with honor, integrity and common sense.

Even knowing such individuals tend to make our jobs more difficult.

I can’t say what kind of reaction Kari Lake expected by venomously promising reporters “to be your worst freaking nightmare for eight years … .”

But I’d guess she’d be surprised at what I believe would be the nearly universal response:

Thank you.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

