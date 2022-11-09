Elections: David Silvers defeats 22-year-old newcomer Daniel Zapata in District 89 House seat

A 22-year-old political newcomer came close but did not unseat veteran State Rep. David Silvers in the race to represent the re-configured District 89 , according to unofficial results posted by the Palm Beach County elections office.

With all precincts in the district counted and only 1% of the county's mail-in ballots uncounted, Silvers pulled in 52% or 16,975 of the votes, 1,375 more than Daniel Zapata, according to the website.

The apparent win comes with the help of a clear campaign treasury advantage and a redrawn district that counted more Democrats than Republicans.

Silvers, a small business owner and president of a local publishing company living in West Palm Beach, raised just short of $102,000 compared with Zapata's $37,791.

The redrawn district was also presumed to give a Democrat like the 43-year-old Silvers an advantage. The former House District 89 stretched on the coast from Riviera Beach to Delray Beach, but the new boundaries include parts of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth Beach and inland. The move shifted a once-Republican leaning district toward a more solidly Democratic one.

Silvers said he wants to tackle rising costs, create jobs, find solutions to the housing crisis, champion mental health reform and improve public education.

He received support from the Fraternal Order of Police, AFL-CIO Florida, Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, Bizpac of Palm Beach County and Planned Parenthood.

Zapata, the Republican in the race, was a newcomer to the political scene. The son of Cuban immigrants, he works as an assistant student activities director at Atlantic Christian Academy in West Palm Beach.

Zapata had support from the Christian Family Coalition, a Florida-based advocate for religious liberties, and Guardians of American History, which claims on its website that it "will use all means necessary to prevent the malevolent eradication of American history and culture."

Mike Caruso had represented District 89 in the Florida House since 2018. But redistricting shrank District 89 and moved it west, away from the coastal Palm Beach County strip Caruso had represented; he is now in a race for another district. Silvers represented District 87, until it morphed into District 89.

Silvers and Zapata each advanced to the general election for District 89 without facing a challenger in the primaries.

