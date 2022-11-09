A Colorado case will go before the US Supreme Court next month. Lorie Smith's case could change the law in America. Her decade-old company is called 303 Creative and is located in Littleton. Smith wants to expand to do wedding websites, but not for all couples."I believe my faith has taught me that marriage is between a man and a woman," she told CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger.That faith is on display in her office with a cross and soon her attorneys will be arguing her case before the US Supreme Court.On the other side, the Colorado Attorney General's Office which...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO