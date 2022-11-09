Read full article on original website
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Man who won gay rights case at Supreme Court agrees to settlement
ATLANTA — A Georgia county has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose case was one of three that led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The Clayton County Board of...
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
In Arizona, small tribe watches warily as Supreme Court takes up Native adoption law
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. PASCUA YAQUI INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Victor Cortez was just 5 months old when he was brought here from California by a tribal social worker, who placed the baby in the care of a relative after his mother was jailed for drug trafficking. Today, 16 and soft-spoken, Victor is a rising star among the Pascua Yaquis' traditional dancers and is still living with that guardian, the only mother he's ever known.
Senator-elect Markwayne Mullin speaks about tribal cases and McGirt ruling
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator-elect Markwayne Mullin is weighing in on tribal cases, the McGirt ruling and the Castro-Huerta ruling. He said the Tribal Nations and Federal Courts were never designed to take on the burden of what state courts used to handle. “It has been a bad situation...
Solicitor General Calls Out Stunning Lack Of Women Arguing Supreme Court Cases
This court is going to hear from 27 advocates in this sitting of the oral argument calendar and two are women even though women today are 50 percent or more of law school graduates. And I think it would be reasonable for a woman to look at that and wonder, is that a path that’s open to me, to be a Supreme Court advocate?
Supreme Court case could impact Oklahoma tribal adoptions
WASHINGTON D.C — A case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday could impact children with tribal heritage across the country, including those in foster care in Oklahoma. Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in Haaland V. Breckeen which disputes the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Breckeen family of Texas wants to adopt a child with Navajo heritage, and they have the mother’s blessing. However, the Navajo Nation argues that the adoption should now be allowed to proceed because the child is not going to a family with tribal blood, as ICWA requires.
Conservative Supreme Court justices question Native American adoption law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a challenge to a decades-old law aimed at protecting Native American children and buttressing tribal identity, with conservative justices indicating they could strike down at least part of it. Tribes say a broad ruling in favor...
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
Colorado business goes before U.S. Supreme Court over creating wedding websites
A Colorado case will go before the US Supreme Court next month. Lorie Smith's case could change the law in America. Her decade-old company is called 303 Creative and is located in Littleton. Smith wants to expand to do wedding websites, but not for all couples."I believe my faith has taught me that marriage is between a man and a woman," she told CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger.That faith is on display in her office with a cross and soon her attorneys will be arguing her case before the US Supreme Court.On the other side, the Colorado Attorney General's Office which...
Why the Indian Child Welfare Act is Unconstitutional
Well, you can't say that my new book, Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America, was not well-timed. Last week, the Supreme Court took up the issue of affirmative action in admissions, and directly addressed the question raised in my book as to whether the classifications are too incoherent to be a justified basis for an asserted compelling interest in diversity.
Supreme Court hears challenge to Native child welfare law
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.The Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, was meant to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.It has long been championed by tribal leaders as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures.But white families seeking to adopt Native children are among the challengers who say the law is impermissibly based on race, and also prevents states...
Harvard Museum Promises To Return Native American Children's Hair To Tribes
Most of the hair collected belonged to about 700 children, representing about 300 tribal nations, who had attended U.S. Indian Boarding Schools.
The Supreme Court will decide the future of the Indian Child Welfare Act
What started as a custody battle over a foster child heads to the Supreme Court tomorrow. And the decision may have implications for the sovereignty of all Native American tribes. The case is Brackeen v. Haaland. The Brackeens, who are white, adopted a Native child after a prolonged fight with...
SCOTUS seems unlikely to gut suing rights of Medicaid recipients
Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared unsympathetic toward an effort to bar Medicaid beneficiaries from suing for benefits the safety net program promises. Driving the news: During oral arguments in a closely watched case, justices rebuffed claims that Medicaid is off-limits from “Section 1983” — a Reconstruction-era law that allows people to enforce civil rights violations by suing state officials in federal court.
Appeal made to 8th Circ. after court rules ‘sovereign immunity’ protection from claims of racketeering, fraud
In a recent federal court ruling, a district judge described allegations against Three Affiliated Tribes Tribal Business Council as “deeply troubling.” Yet the court dismissed claims of racketeering, fraud and theft noting the U.S. District Court in North Dakota lacked jurisdiction. Three Affiliated Tribes citizen Laura “Lori” Bird...
WA Supreme Court urged to drop rule limiting juvenile arrest warrants
Parents, treatment providers, superior court judges and juvenile court administrators are fighting back against a state rule that prohibits issuing arrest warrants for juveniles unless they’re deemed a serious threat to public safety. Under Juvenile Court Rule 7.16, any juvenile on probation who violates a court order — by not going to treatment, counseling or otherwise disobeying the court —...
Wyoming ACLU Talks About ICWA SCOTUS Case
The Wyoming American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) talked about the U.S. Supreme Court hearing oral arguments for the case Brackeen v. Haaland on Nov. 9. The ACLU, being represented by Cooley LLP, filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court asking it to uphold the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), after a petition for a writ of certiorari was filed last September.
