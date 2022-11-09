ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

In Arizona, small tribe watches warily as Supreme Court takes up Native adoption law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. PASCUA YAQUI INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Victor Cortez was just 5 months old when he was brought here from California by a tribal social worker, who placed the baby in the care of a relative after his mother was jailed for drug trafficking. Today, 16 and soft-spoken, Victor is a rising star among the Pascua Yaquis' traditional dancers and is still living with that guardian, the only mother he's ever known.
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Solicitor General Calls Out Stunning Lack Of Women Arguing Supreme Court Cases

This court is going to hear from 27 advocates in this sitting of the oral argument calendar and two are women even though women today are 50 percent or more of law school graduates. And I think it would be reasonable for a woman to look at that and wonder, is that a path that’s open to me, to be a Supreme Court advocate?
KRMG

Supreme Court case could impact Oklahoma tribal adoptions

WASHINGTON D.C — A case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday could impact children with tribal heritage across the country, including those in foster care in Oklahoma. Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in Haaland V. Breckeen which disputes the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Breckeen family of Texas wants to adopt a child with Navajo heritage, and they have the mother’s blessing. However, the Navajo Nation argues that the adoption should now be allowed to proceed because the child is not going to a family with tribal blood, as ICWA requires.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado business goes before U.S. Supreme Court over creating wedding websites

A Colorado case will go before the US Supreme Court next month. Lorie Smith's case could change the law in America. Her decade-old company is called 303 Creative and is located in Littleton.   Smith wants to expand to do wedding websites, but not for all couples."I believe my faith has taught me that marriage is between a man and a woman," she told CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger.That faith is on display in her office with a cross and soon her attorneys will be arguing her case before the US Supreme Court.On the other side, the Colorado Attorney General's Office which...
COLORADO STATE
Reason.com

Why the Indian Child Welfare Act is Unconstitutional

Well, you can't say that my new book, Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America, was not well-timed. Last week, the Supreme Court took up the issue of affirmative action in admissions, and directly addressed the question raised in my book as to whether the classifications are too incoherent to be a justified basis for an asserted compelling interest in diversity.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court hears challenge to Native child welfare law

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.The Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, was meant to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.It has long been championed by tribal leaders as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures.But white families seeking to adopt Native children are among the challengers who say the law is impermissibly based on race, and also prevents states...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

SCOTUS seems unlikely to gut suing rights of Medicaid recipients

Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared unsympathetic toward an effort to bar Medicaid beneficiaries from suing for benefits the safety net program promises. Driving the news: During oral arguments in a closely watched case, justices rebuffed claims that Medicaid is off-limits from “Section 1983” — a Reconstruction-era law that allows people to enforce civil rights violations by suing state officials in federal court.
INDIANA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

Appeal made to 8th Circ. after court rules ‘sovereign immunity’ protection from claims of racketeering, fraud

In a recent federal court ruling, a district judge described allegations against Three Affiliated Tribes Tribal Business Council as “deeply troubling.” Yet the court dismissed claims of racketeering, fraud and theft noting the U.S. District Court in North Dakota lacked jurisdiction. Three Affiliated Tribes citizen Laura “Lori” Bird...
TEXAS STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WA Supreme Court urged to drop rule limiting juvenile arrest warrants

Parents, treatment providers, superior court judges and juvenile court administrators are fighting back against a state rule that prohibits issuing arrest warrants for juveniles unless they’re deemed a serious threat to public safety. Under Juvenile Court Rule 7.16,  any juvenile on probation who violates a court order — by not going to treatment, counseling or otherwise disobeying the court —...
WASHINGTON STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming ACLU Talks About ICWA SCOTUS Case

The Wyoming American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) talked about the U.S. Supreme Court hearing oral arguments for the case Brackeen v. Haaland on Nov. 9. The ACLU, being represented by Cooley LLP, filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court asking it to uphold the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), after a petition for a writ of certiorari was filed last September.
WYOMING STATE
