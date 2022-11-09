ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Hay fever can sometimes be more serious than we think. This is why we should know our treatment options

By John D Blakey, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor - Curtin Medical School, Curtin University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmbi8_0j3gvEI900
shutterstock

Hay fever (also known as allergic rhinitis) is a catch-all term that covers a group of ailments that cause sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy and red eyes.

Hay fever affects millions of people in Australia. Ask your friends and colleagues about hay fever and chances are several will report they have it. However, they will probably describe different triggers, symptoms and seasons when it occurs.

Although it may seem like more of an annoyance than anything else, uncontrolled hay fever can have economic and further health effects.

Hay fever can reduce people’s ability to concentrate, for example when driving or at work or school . This is made worse with hay fever also leading to disturbed sleep , affecting mood .

Nasal inflammation from allergies also has a concerning impact on an individual’s defences against infection. The inflammation from hay fever and the need to mouth breathe has a direct impact on asthma , leading to worse symptom control and a greater risk of a flare-up that requires unscheduled health care.

To reduce these risks, a range of treatments are available. However, before considering treatment, we need to consider what’s going wrong and why.

Read more: Lush grasslands, higher allergy risks – what hay fever sufferers can expect from another La Niña season

What is hay fever?

In addition to genetic factors, environmental exposures such as airborne pollutants can dramatically predispose people to allergies.

Common causes

Causes of hay fever fall in three main groups:

  • seasonal: pollens and plant materials that give symptoms at certain times of the year. Calendar charts of the various pollens are available

  • perennial/symptoms year round: however clean your house is, you will be exposed to fungal spores and to faeces from dust mites feeding off your dead skin cells. That sounds unsettling enough, but they can both be potent allergens that can’t be effectively avoided

  • intermittent: most typically these are animals’ dead skin. It’s worth noting the culprits are molecules in saliva, sweat and urine, not hair.

Read more: Pollen does more than make you sneeze. It can cause thunderstorm asthma, even if you're not asthmatic

What treatments are best for hay fever?

Given these serious consequences, it’s reassuring to know there are effective treatments for hay fever. These range from common over-the-counter products to specialist medicines.

Antihistamines

Many people will immediately think of antihistamines for hay fever: by tablet, nasal spray or eye drops. Histamine is a key messenger chemical in the allergy process, but it isn’t the only one. Therefore, antihistamines alone are usually usually only sufficient to get on top of mild problems.

There are a large number of antihistamines available with a range of effectiveness. Although many are available without prescription, bear in mind some are sedating, and some are unsafe in pregnancy, or when you have certain cardiac conditions, and may clash with some other medicines.

Nasal treatments

Nasal sprays apply treatment directly to microscopic hairs in the nose, helpfully spreading the medicine around. Many people take over-the-counter nasal corticosteroid spray to dampen down inflammation.

As a physician I’ve found it’s common in clinic for people to say sprays “don’t work” for them but usually this is because they don’t take them properly. These treatments can take many days to work, and need to be taken regularly every day. The trick is: don’t sniff them (the medicine will end up in the back of your throat), or spray them onto the sensitive middle part of the nose, which can bleed.

Saline sinus rinses can be very helpful in clearing mucus, allergens and inflammatory material (snot, to you and me) before using other medicines. Always use sterile liquids for this or nasty sinus infections can occur.

Read more: Sneezing with hay fever? Native plants aren't usually the culprit

Decongestants

Decongestants might seem like a good idea when you can’t breathe, but are associated with a rebound worsening of swelling when they wear off (this has the excellent name of rhinitis medicamentosa).

As for many chemicals, if you take them long enough the body switches off its own supply (negative feedback) so when the drug is removed, the body is worse off. Think about how someone feels if they haven’t had a coffee all day and normally drinks four or five cups. There is a rebound of blood vessel dilation and mucus production. Use them sparingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnsL9_0j3gvEI900
A lack of success of allergy treatments such as nasal sprays are often due to them not being used correctly. shutterstock

Prescribed therapies

If your hay fever is more severe, your doctor could consider a course of higher-strength nasal steroid drops, but these aren’t to be used for longer than a month as they can cause erosion of the nasal lining.

Adding a medicine that acts on other key messengers of inflammation (leukotrienes), such as montelukast, can sometimes be helpful. These tablets are usually well tolerated but can have side effects such as headache which lead to their discontinuation.

Validated scores that ask a standard set of questions about aspects of someone’s symptoms (such as “SNOT-22”) are helpful in assessing who needs extra prescription-based treatment for hay fever and their response to it.

Specialist treatments

For people with hay fever alongside asthma or other allergic disease, there are now effective medicines that block messengers of allergy in a highly specific manner, such as the monoclonal antibody Dupilumab, and more are coming soon . Although too costly to be prescribed in hay fever alone, they show our understanding of the relevant mechanisms has improved.

Giving people a regular small dose of something they are sensitised to can make their immune system more tolerant of it. This is often referred to as immunotherapy, and can be by regular tablet or injection.

Read more: I’m considering allergen immunotherapy for my hay fever. What do I need to know?

Although potentially very helpful , this treatment takes years and many people don’t complete their course . The improvements seen are incremental rather than a complete permanent resolution .

This article does not constitute specific medical advice. Please do speak to your GP, specialist or pharmacist about using the medicines mentioned here. You may also wish to review the helpful information and videos from Asthma Australia

John Blakey and/or his employer has received funding for research or educational activities from companies that produce treatments for asthma, including Astra Zeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chiesi, GSK, Novartis, Sanofi and Teva. He is affiliated with Asthma Australia and Asthma WA in a medical advisory capacity for which his organisation receives income. He is the WA branch president of the Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand. None of these entities had any input into or influence on this article.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
MedicineNet.com

Why Does My Lower Leg Ache at Night?

Although your legs support the weight of your body throughout the day, they should not be giving you discomfort, especially at night. Some of the most common reasons for leg pain, particularly at nighttime include:. Inflammation of muscles and tendons. Vein issues. Healthcare practitioners frequently hear complaints about stabbing pain,...
TheConversationAU

Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?

The South Australian government is planning to roll out a new mass media campaign about the impact of using methamphetamine, including crystal methamphetamine or “ice” and powdered methamphetamine or “speed”. The campaign includes warning messages on pizza boxes – presumably because young people are the group most likely to try methamphetamine and they also eat lots of pizza. It’s based on research from a few years ago that links illicit use of methamphetamine and Parkinson’s disease. The researchers looked at changes in parts of the brain after methamphetamine use and say they look similar to those in Parkinson’s patients. But what does the research...
Medical News Today

What to know about joints locking up in fingers and toes

Some conditions cause the finger or toe joint tissue to thicken, which makes movement difficult. This, in turn, may affect how the joint bends, leading to a locking sensation. The potential causes of this include injury and arthritis. Tendons surrounding the finger and toe joints control the movement of the...
Well+Good

What It Actually Means When Your Eyes Are ‘Tired,’ According to an Ophthalmologist and Optician

I’ve been known to claim that I’m “just resting my eyes” while watching a movie at night, when I know full well that I’m exhausted and, in reality, just a couple seconds away from conking out. But, as it turns out, your eyes actually do need rest, and “resting your eyes” isn’t just a euphemism for taking a nap. After prolonged or intense use, the eyes themselves can get tired, which, in medical terms, is called eye fatigue or eyestrain (aka asthenopia).
Fatherly

What Causes Dark Circles Under Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains

Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads…or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under eyes, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of dark circles under eyes permanently? This is what you need to know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Forget tobacco industry arguments about choice. Here's what young people think about NZ's smokefree generation policy

Aotearoa New Zealand’s bold plan to introduce a smokefree generation by prohibiting the sale of smoked tobacco products to anyone born after January 1 2009, has attracted international acclaim. However, tobacco companies, rehearsing their well-worn arguments, have claimed this measure will deprive young people of important freedoms. Having spent decades refining tobacco products to enhance their addictiveness, these companies appear to believe that protecting young people from addiction would deprive them of personal autonomy. While it is predictable that health researchers would support effective measures and tobacco companies would oppose them, we know much less about how young people, those targeted...
shefinds

Drugstore Products Dermatologists Say You Should Leave On The Shelf–They’re So Bad For Your Skin!

It’s a great time to be into skincare. Not only will you find one luxury product after another, so many of which boast impressive ingredients that can transform the texture of your skin, but the drugstore skincare market has come such a long way in recent years. These days it’s not unusual for a dermatologist to recommend the much cheaper drugstore equivalent of a pricey skin brand. With that said, it is also more difficult to choose among so many products — how can you tell which are effective and which contain useless fillers, or worse, can actually be harmful for your skin?
UPI News

Signing up for 'food stamps' could boost brain health

Signing up for "food stamps" might help lower-income seniors preserve their mental capabilities, a new U.S. study suggests. Researchers found that eligible older adults who used the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- commonly called food stamps -- had two fewer years of mental decline over a 10-year period than those who could have registered for the program but did not.
Health Digest

What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?

If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
TheConversationAU

It’s after-hours and I need to see a doctor. What are my options?

There are times when medical care can’t wait until 9am or first thing Monday. Perhaps your COVID has worsened and you’re becoming short of breath. Or your baby has a fever that’s worrying you. Or your elderly parent’s pain can’t be relieved with over-the-counter medications. When last asked in 2020, two-thirds of Australians had accessed after-hours health services in the previous five years. But how do you access health care on weekends and after 5pm in 2022? Many GP Super Clinics continue to operate beyond business hours, accept walk-ins and provide access to onsite pharmacy services. You can find their locations...
TheConversationAU

Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?

COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the Omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second Omicron variant – BQ.1 – is now being recorded in Australia. Australia’s Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, “All indications are that this is the start of a new COVID-19 wave in Australia.” XBB appears to be able to spread faster than the Omicron variant BA.5, but there’s no definitive evidence so far it causes more severe disease. BQ.1 contains mutations that help the virus evade existing immunity. This means infection with other subvariants –...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy