ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Robbie Arnott's eco-fiction uses myth and metaphor to depict a wounded world

By Jen Webb, Dean, Graduate Research, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOFda_0j3gvDPQ00
Humpback whale. Zorankovacevic/Wikimedia Commons

Robbie Arnott’s third novel Limberlost follows two impressive earlier works. Richard Flanagan described Arnott’s first book, Flames (2018), as “strange and joyous”. Bram Presser, responding to The Rain Heron (2020), credits Arnott with “singlehandedly reinventing Australian literature”.

This new novel is likely to draw equally enthusiastic commentary. Its writing is alert to the language and imagery of mythology, and attuned to the living world. As such, Limberlost fits neatly within the rubric of eco-fiction: literature in which the natural world plays a major role, and where the associations and dependencies between human and natural worlds take centre stage.

Review: Limberlost – Robbie Arnott (Text Publishing).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vsgkv_0j3gvDPQ00

The novel’s attention to these relationships is announced at the very beginning in the epigraph from Gene Stratton-Porter : “In the economy of Nature nothing is ever lost”. As the narrative unfolds, it becomes clear that human economies, politics and practices too often override Nature’s economy, bringing catastrophe to both.

Limberlost is not, however, a bleak story. Perhaps it is the mythological note sounding across the chapters that lifts it away from human failure and loss. Perhaps it is the central character, Ned, who seems able to maintain a frail sense of hope. Perhaps it is the presence of the environment itself, and all the denizens of the natural world, whose ancient history renders our human aspirations and stupidities comparatively insignificant.

A sense of myth

The writing in Limberlost is frequently exquisite. In her book The Writing Life (1989), Annie Dillard provides an anecdote to animate her sense of what writers really need:

A well-known writer was collared by a university student who asked, “Do you think I could be a writer?” “Well,” the writer said, “I don’t know – do you like sentences?”

Sentences, possibly even more than story and character and plot and description, are what construct the vivid, fully experienced worlds of the best novels; and Arnott writes beautiful sentences.

Limberlost is probably the only (excellent) novel I’ve read where the first sentence is set in the passive voice: “It was believed …”, Arnott begins, in a move that would likely offend teachers of English and journalism and creative writing (including me). Yet that opening line sets up the sense of myth – “It was believed that a whale had gone mad at the mouth of the river”.

The rhythm of the sentence and the alliteration of “mad at the mouth” conspire to make this a potent beginning. The mad whale story has no source, except perhaps in anxiety about the ways in which Nature fights back. It is not clear whether anyone has actually encountered the “mad” whale. The story is based first on “someone said”, then “another version claimed”, and then “there were other theories too”.

Ned’s father, William West, is not captured by theories or by myth. His orientation is toward the empirical. He bluntly dismisses the story as “nonsense”, borrows a boat, and takes five-year-old Ned out into the bay, along with Ned’s two older brothers, to see for their frightened selves the absence of mad whales.

This opening scene establishes the logic of the novel, which moves back and forth in time, shifting between representations of human engagement with the natural world – sometimes of violence, sometimes of care – and family relationships that operate on much the same pattern.

The violence against the country started generations earlier, as the adult Ned’s daughters tell him forcibly. They recount the history of invasion and settlement, and the accompanying violence: the massacres of Indigenous people and the ongoing record of loss and war and death.

Ned’s father also embodies a traumatic past. He is a man “torn apart” by his own war, which has turned him into a “quiet, strange man who remained out of reach and unknowable to his own sons”. His face is an “ever-open wound”. He seems to be reliving the catastrophe of the first world war during the new war that has ensnared his older sons. Bill, the eldest, is in Singapore when it falls to the Japanese army. Toby, part of the reserve forces, is comparatively safe and able to send letters home. Their “faraway war-shadows” are threaded through the novel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qC9zg_0j3gvDPQ00
Robbie Arnott. Mitch Osborne/Text Publishing

Read more: Five must-read novels on the environment and climate crisis

Freedom and selfhood

Much of Limberlost focuses on 15-year-old Ned. He is effectively at war too, in his case with the local rabbits. He spends much of that year shooting and trapping as many as he can for their pelts. (His best friend, Jackbird, says: “What’d a rabbit ever do to you?”) The rabbits, it seems, are metaphors as much as they are actualities. Like settler Australians, there seems to be “no end” to them and the damage they do to this country.

Their deaths provide for Ned’s most profound desire – a boat of his own. This is also a metaphor, of course: for all the absences in his life, for his uncertainty about who he is and how to function in this difficult world. The longed-for boat is a small vessel, figuratively and literally, but it promises to help him resolve “all the things he could not handle”. It will let them be “rinsed out of him”. Most importantly, the boat will allow him to return to and make sense of that evening on the water, where he waited “for the whale to explode out of the river and paste them into the waves”.

Ned finds his boat, and the beauty and freedom and selfhood it promised. At first, it seems unlikely to deliver on this promise, being in very poor repair. But as Ned restores it, removes the old paint and patches the holes, the boat comes to life. Its light aromatic Huon pine rides “the river so cleanly, so joyously”.

There are various threads running alongside and across the boat story. One is Ned’s growing attachment to Jackbird’s sister Callie. Like Ned’s family, like others in the district, she is tense, silent, stiff. She too is dealing with a wound that is, in part, the product of waiting hopefully, hopelessly, for news of neighbours who are away at war.

It is the product, too, of the struggle to get by financially and having to rely on rabbit massacres to pay the bills, feed the family. And as Ned’s daughters insist toward the end of the novel, this trope of the stoic Australian character is likely a product of the wounds inflicted on country and on people by invasion. Shadowing the narrative, encoded in its mythical and symbolic dimensions, are all the unacknowledged massacres of the country’s traditional owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1fte_0j3gvDPQ00
Eastern Quoll (dasyurus viverrinus) – John Gould (1863). Public domain

Read more: In Bon and Lesley, Shaun Prescott has written an Australian horror story of uniquely local proportions

The right thing

Yet another metaphor is the quoll, a carnivorous marsupial the locals name a “tiger cat”. Ned inadvertently traps one, but decides not to slaughter it for its pelt. He spares it for the value of its shimmering life. At the cost of bites and scratches, he eases it back to health and fitness, and finally releases it into the forest.

This choice to align himself with nature, rather than seek financial gain, could perhaps be a redemptive moment. But it’s equally likely that it is just another instance in the confused blundering through the world of a young man who wants to do the right thing, if he could only figure out what the right thing might be.

The right thing remains obscure. Ned lives in a wounded world, and he contributes to the damage, with the “heavy clouds of death” he sprays on his orchard to protect the fruit and the forests of trees he fells. He calculates

the violence he’d committed against the valley’s rabbits all summer. Catalogued the wounds, measured the blood.

He knows that, in the end, this violence has produced very little of value. Still, his life is, both at 15 and in his nineties, one worth living. It is a life that recognises the deep materiality and integrity of the natural world.

The whale from the opening chapter – that Moby Dick character – resurfaces throughout the novel. In the penultimate chapter, we are back with little Ned and his father and brothers in the borrowed boat, watching the not-mad mother whale and her calf watching them. Ned’s father tells the boys: “If you’re going to fear something, boys, it’s best to understand it.” The willingness to recognise others, and to value observation and understanding over gossip and opinion, is something to take to the bank.

Jen Webb does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
97.1 FM Talk

Something Offbeat: A vampire unearthed

More than 300 years ago, a woman in what is now Poland was buried with a sickle across her neck and a padlock on her foot. This summer, she made her way above ground and into headlines.
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir

When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
Michigan Daily

Capitalism and power define ‘Triangle of Sadness’

If you love drawn-out discussions on capitalism and power structures, you’ll love “Triangle of Sadness.” If you don’t, the film’s humor and style will give you something to stay for, if not something to enjoy. “Triangle of Sadness” follows fashion models Carl (Harris Dickinson, “The...
TheConversationAU

Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: climate activists follow the long history of museums as a site of protest

Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans at the National Gallery of Australia are just the latest artistic target of climate protesters, who have been throwing soup, mashed potatoes and cake at art worth millions of dollars. The actions have received a muted response from some museum directors, but the protesters know exactly what they are doing. As the activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers said: We know that civil resistance works. History has shown us that. Indeed, there is a long history of museums and art being used for political protest. For women’s suffrage and women artists In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson slashed the...
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: 'not for me' – Amy Thunig on the stigma of having a dad in 'lock-up', and the embrace of Indigenous academia

The energy of academic conferences isn’t like your average conference. It is the bringing together of academics from universities all around the country, sometimes around the globe, all working within similar or related specialisations. This means one thing: niche gossip and lots of it. There’s a reason why so many academics love reality television – we have intensely intellectual, oftentimes dry jobs, meaning much of the juicy elements of our roles come from the interpersonal relationships. At conferences you may sit across from someone who is later on your grant or hiring panel. Though there is, of course, no formal segregation...
The Guardian

Country diary: Moments of unease in the early darkness

I’ve been stuck indoors all day. Now, as the sun goes down, I take the first available opportunity to uncage myself, stopping off at the farm on the way home. It’s only 4.30pm, yet the light falls away quickly as I walk. The ground is muddy after heavy rain, with acorns, chestnut spikes and slippery leaves underfoot. A pheasant calls, going up to roost in the woodland.
Distractify

Peacock's Cop Drama 'The Calling' Weaves Judaism Into Its Storyline — Is It Based on a Book?

From 2019's The Vigil and 2020's Shiva Baby to 2022's The Patient, diverse Jewish characters and themes have recently dotted the entertainment sphere. Peacock's new cop drama series The Calling is no different. From showrunner, writer, and executive producer David E. Kelley (The Practice, Big Little Lies), The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective who uses his devout Jewish faith to aid him in solving gruesome crimes.
The Guardian

Secrets of the seesaw: the painter harnessing the unsettling power of the playground

If you think of the canonical paintings of children in western art, their subjects are overwhelmingly white, cherubic baby Jesuses or aristocratic offspring overdressed in finery to reflect their parents’ status. Which is one reason why British artist Matthew Krishanu’s sparse, dreamlike paintings of young brown boys roaming free and having adventures in subtropical climes – loosely based on himself and his brother as children – feel so fresh and compelling. “The motivation even to represent these figures,” Krishanu says in his London studio, “and have them on the walls of galleries around the world, is a response to the historical disempowerment of the brown figure, and of children, within western art.”
Collider

The Good, the Bad, and the Hungry: A History of Cannibal Horror

There’s something about cannibalism that just fits so well in the horror genre. Perhaps it’s because it taps into so many pieces of the genre. It can be gory and shocking, but it can also carry a number of psychological elements depending on the story it’s in. As a plot device, it can be used to ask so many questions about human nature, morality, and survival, and there have been a number of creative uses of cannibalism in horror. And some really, really not great uses. But we’ll get there.
The Guardian

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver review – Dickens updated

It’s a brave writer who takes on a retelling of Dickens, and of David Copperfield, the most personal of his novels, at that. And yet the American author Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead – which transposes this very English, quasi-autobiographical Bildungsroman to her own home territory of Appalachia – feels in many ways like the book she was born to write.
VIRGINIA STATE
Looper

The Ending Of Matriarch Explained

Horror fans in 2022 got a large, diverse crop of new scary movies in a wide range of subgenres, and while it didn't have the same major release rollout as some of its peers, Hulu's "Matriarch" stands as one of the more impressive small-scale horrors of that release year. The story of a woman who heads back to her hometown after surviving a near-fatal overdose and finds something strange has befallen both her mother and the whole village, Ben Steiner's film is an intriguing, intimate piece of folk horror that builds its own little world, then explores some very particular nooks and crannies within that world.
fanthatracks.com

Willow’s World: Friendship and Heroism

Willow Ufgood returns in Willow, the new series on Disney Plus landing 30th November, following a screening of the first two episodes that Fantha Tracks shall be reporting from next week and Lucasfilm bring us Willow’s World, a four-part dip into the world of Willow. When Willow and his...
The Atlantic

Ghost Stories for Nonbelievers

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. In December of 1908, the writer and Presbyterian minister Frank Crane published an...
wegotthiscovered.com

A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics

A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
TheConversationAU

A dystopian Australia, stomach-churning physical humour, and several films with donkeys: the best films of the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival

The Adelaide Film Festival is well timed in the festival calendar, as it lands between many films premiering at the Venice Film Festival and their Australian theatrical release. This year’s program balanced big films like My Policeman, TÁR and Banshees of Inisherin with smaller, edgier films. Over the week, I saw a respectable 15 films. Here are my top five highlights. Survival of Kindness Rolf De Heer’s Survival of Kindness, supported by the festival’s investment fund, opens with BlackWoman (Mwajemi Hussein) abandoned in a desert, locked in a cage, left alone to die. As the film starts, we see her struggle to...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy