Broward County, FL

Jared Moskowitz beats Trump backer Joe Budd in race to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch

By Jane Musgrave, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
  • The Democratic candidate is Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz
  • The Republican candidate is Joe Budd, who has held positions in Palm Beach County Republican Party

Bouyed by voters in his home county, Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz beat Trump supporter Joe Budd to replace departing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

With a handful of precincts in Broward County yet to be counted, Moskowitz seized 53% of the vote to represent the two-county district that includes parts of Boca Raton along with Coral Springs, Parkland and coastal communities, such as Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

While Budd, who lives in Boca Raton, captured more than 51% of the vote in Palm Beach County, it wasn't enough to overcome the support Moskowitz received on his home turf.

"I miss my dad," Moskowitz said in a tweet after national news outlets projected he would win the election.

His 68-year-old father, an attorney and formidible Democratic fundraiser, died of pancreatic cancer in January shortly after Moskowitz was sworn in as a Broward commissioner.

Moskowitz, a former state lawmaker, was appointed to the post by Gov. Ron DeSantis after serving as Florida's emergency operation manager under the Republican governor.

His victory means Democrats will continue their decades-long control of the U.S. House District 23 seat.

This year’s redistricting slightly changed its boundaries, but the district remains a Democratic stronghold. It is home to 209,000 registered Democrats, 148,000 registered Republicans and about 159,000 independents.

During the campaign, the 41-year-old lawyer, who grew up in Broward County, worked to establish his Democratic cred.

While Moskowitz worked for DeSantis for 1 ½ years, he said he accepted the emergency management job only to “bring Democratic values to a state agency for the first time in 20 years.”

Moskowitz was in the Florida House in 2018 when 17 students and teachers were killed and another 17 wounded during a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his alma mater.

He successfully championed legislation to prevent gun violence, promote school safety, and address gaps in mental health treatment.

During the campaign, Moskowitz said he would support the passage of federal gun violence prevention laws. He said he would also work to codify reproductive rights into federal law and expand affordable health care. Having been heavily involved in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he wants to increase the nation’s preparedness for another public health emergency.

Budd, 59, said he ran for office to “keep America great” for his children and grandson. A hardcore supporter of former President Donald Trump, he created Club 45 to support Trump's agenda. Claiming as many as 2,000 people attend club meetings, he boasted that it is the largest Trump fan club in the nation.

Like Trump, Budd said he supports an “America First” philosophy. If elected, he said he wants to focus on tapping U.S. oil resources to reduce reliance on foreign oil.

He suggested drilling in Anwar, in northern Alaska, finishing and opening the Keystone XL pipeline and opening more federal lands for oil and gas leases.

To make his plans possible, he said he favors stopping the "silliness of the EPA and environmentalist overreach."

Budd, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, has owned the Boca-area-based Health and Wealth Partners since 2015. He also has been a registered representative for Lincoln Financial Securities Corporation since 1993.

Moskowitz is currently the manager of MOD, LLC, a consulting firm he founded after stepping down as state emergency director . When he was a state lawmaker, a part- time job, he was general counsel for AshBritt, Inc., which specializes in disaster recovery.

Moskowitz raised more than $1.5 million through Oct. 19, of which $300,000 came from his own wallet, according to the Federal Election Commission. During the same time, Budd raised roughly $162,500, including $55,000 of his own money.

The position pays $174,000 a year.

