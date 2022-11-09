Auburn in the NFL: Jonathan Jones has a massive game in week nine

These former Tigers players had big games in week nine of the NFL season.

Auburn didn't have many players play this week due to injuries and bye weeks.

There were some excellent performances from former Auburn players in the NFL this week.

Let's look at the former Tigers, who had good games in the NFL this week.

Jonathan Jones CB, New England Patriots Jonathan Jones has a massive game that included a blocked punt and a pick-six to help the Patriots beat the Colts 26-3. Jones also was lockdown guarding the Colts' pass catchers as the team only accumulated 103 passing yards. Jones has been a solid corner his whole career but has made the step to being elite this season. The Patriots are 5-4 and will try to make a playoff push down the stretch. © Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

C.J. Uzomah TE, New York Jets C.J. Uzomah has had a slow start to the season caused by some injuries but got a little more involved in the offense this week, securing all three of his targets for 16 yards. Uzomah also helped run blocking, leading two 154 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The Jets shocked the Bills this week, winning 20-17 to make them 6-3 on the year. Uzomah will continue to try and get more involved as the season progresses. © Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Carlson K, Las Vegas Raiders Daniel Carlson continued his perfect streak kicking field goals as he added two more to his season total. Carlson also nailed both of his extra points. He is on his way to a Pro Bowl selection after the spectacular season he has had thus far. While his team has been putrid, Carlson has kept them in multiple games with his right leg. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Carlton Davis CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carlton Davis missed last week with a hip injury but was back against the Rams and had a great game. Davis has six tackles, including a tackle for loss. He and the rest of the Buccaneer secondary held Matthew Stafford to only 165 passing yards. This was a huge get-right win for the Buccaneers, who needed one bad. © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jamel Dean CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jamel Dean always seems to show up in big games, as he did in this contest against the Rams. He and Davis both showed up huge for a struggling Buccaneer defense to hold the defending Super Bowl Champions to only 13 points. It's a ton of fun to be able to watch two former Auburn corners work together in the same NFL secondary. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

