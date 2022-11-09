Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Review Of 2022 New York Congressional Voting And Spending
The New York Congressional races were impacted by the reduction of a seat in congress (to 26 from 27) and redistricting this year. Many pundits were surprised by this year’s election results which saw Republicans win 11 seats and Democrats secure 15, in a heavily Democratic state. People considered whether the new district contours hurt Democrats or whether “outside money” influenced races.
How blood-and-guts headlines propelled Republicans in New York
In New York, voters consistently ranked crime among their top concerns in polls, while voters nationally did not.
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Mayor Adams returns focus to state bail laws, days after the election
Mayor Eric Adams speaking at the Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" conference at the Javits Center. The mayor said the gains made by Republicans in this year’s election should prompt a “wake-up call” to Democrats. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
thebronxfreepress.com
Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul
The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
localsyr.com
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
PR Federal Affairs Administration office will open in NYC
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday, where she announced the opening of an office that will help Puerto Ricans living in New York.The governor said the New York Office of Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will open in the Bronx.It will make it easier for people to obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services."It just makes sense to have us reopen a Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office right in New York. Puerto Ricans come, they have many hurdles to deal with -- records, government documents, birth certificates, marriage licenses," Hochul said.The governor says a similar office that was located in Times Square closed in 2017.
Federal judge puts halt to cannabis license rollout in 5 NY regions
ALBANY, N.Y. — A U.S. District Judge in the Northern District of New York has blocked the state from issuing any cannabis dispensary licenses in five regions of the state. Judge Gary Sharpe issued the ruling Thursday after a lawsuit was filed by Variscite NY One, Inc. The lawsuit...
queenseagle.com
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down
The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night
Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
queenoftheclick.com
Councilman Justin Brannan Is In Puerto Rico
Journalist, Jeff Coltin shared that Councilman Brannan is in Puerto Rico at Somos. (Here) A lot of lobbyists are also at Somos. While other pols share on social media that they are on the trip, Brannan doesn’t. There is no reason for NYC politicians to go to Puerto Rico each year.
wnynewsnow.com
Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
boropark24.com
“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats
Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
2 On Your Side
