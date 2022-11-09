ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review Of 2022 New York Congressional Voting And Spending

The New York Congressional races were impacted by the reduction of a seat in congress (to 26 from 27) and redistricting this year. Many pundits were surprised by this year’s election results which saw Republicans win 11 seats and Democrats secure 15, in a heavily Democratic state. People considered whether the new district contours hurt Democrats or whether “outside money” influenced races.
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul

The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
PR Federal Affairs Administration office will open in NYC

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday, where she announced the opening of an office that will help Puerto Ricans living in New York.The governor said the New York Office of Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will open in the Bronx.It will make it easier for people to obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services."It just makes sense to have us reopen a Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office right in New York. Puerto Ricans come, they have many hurdles to deal with -- records, government documents, birth certificates, marriage licenses," Hochul said.The governor says a similar office that was located in Times Square closed in 2017.
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down

The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night

Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
Councilman Justin Brannan Is In Puerto Rico

Journalist, Jeff Coltin shared that Councilman Brannan is in Puerto Rico at Somos. (Here) A lot of lobbyists are also at Somos. While other pols share on social media that they are on the trip, Brannan doesn’t. There is no reason for NYC politicians to go to Puerto Rico each year.
Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats

Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
