Nashville, TN

Man charged with the attempted murder of girlfriend

By Rana Mitchell
 2 days ago
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Tuesday.

Metro Nashville Police report that Kerry Baker, 44, and his 38-year-old girlfriend, had been arguing off and on Monday night inside their apartment in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and detained Baker.

The victim was shot multiple times in the midsection. Police say she is expected to survive.

Baker has also been charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. Police say that Baker has prior felony cocaine convictions.

Baker's bond has been set at $1.6 million by a judicial commissioner.

