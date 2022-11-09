ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Zacks.com

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (SNCE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

SNCE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $3.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

SDIG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $6.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

IMRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Beyond Meat (BYND) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

BYND - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.60 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.09. This compares to loss of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

KDNY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.83 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.62. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

MEG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

IAC (IAC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

IAC (. IAC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Zacks.com

5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues

The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
NASDAQ

AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
teslarati.com

Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Zacks.com

Atmos Energy (ATO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ATO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Lazard (LAZ) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LAZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.63%. A...
Zacks.com

Daseke (DSKE) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DSKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -43.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Pediatrix (MD) Down 19% Since Q3 Earnings & Revenue Miss

MD - Free Report) have declined 19.3% since reporting dismal third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The quarterly results took a hit from reflected operational headwinds in billing and collections coupled with mild challenges in volumes and payor mix. The 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA was also trimmed down by management.
Zacks.com

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Misses Q3 FFO Estimates

CTRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CLDT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...

