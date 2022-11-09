Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Zacks.com
Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (SNCE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SNCE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $3.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SDIG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $6.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Zacks.com
Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
IMRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Zacks.com
Beyond Meat (BYND) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
BYND - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.60 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.09. This compares to loss of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KDNY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.83 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.62. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Montrose Environmental (MEG) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
MEG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
IAC (IAC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
IAC (. IAC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Zacks.com
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues
The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Zacks.com
Atmos Energy (ATO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Lazard (LAZ) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LAZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.63%. A...
Zacks.com
Daseke (DSKE) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DSKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -43.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Pediatrix (MD) Down 19% Since Q3 Earnings & Revenue Miss
MD - Free Report) have declined 19.3% since reporting dismal third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The quarterly results took a hit from reflected operational headwinds in billing and collections coupled with mild challenges in volumes and payor mix. The 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA was also trimmed down by management.
Zacks.com
CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Misses Q3 FFO Estimates
CTRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CLDT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
