Missoula, MT

Missoula Man Charged With Felony Theft Again, Stole a Running Car

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:43 a.m. on November 10, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was informed of a reported stolen vehicle that was parked on or near Addison Street. The registered owner stated that the vehicle was left running but that he had possession of the key so there was no key inside the vehicle.
Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?

There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Reminiscing Still: More Stores That Used to be in Southgate Mall

As I was walking around Southgate Mall a while back I was looking at all of the changes that have happened in just the last couple of years and it started the conversation about shops that have come and gone over the years. Southgate Mall opened up in August of 1978 and in their almost 50 years of serving Missoula, we have seen stores come and go. We asked our listeners what stores they remembered and the list was long, but by no means was it complete, I am not sure if we will ever get a full accounting of all of the stores, restaurants, and bars that have been in the "Mall", but you guys sure helped fill some gaps. I know there will be even more that we have forgotten, so don't hesitate to let us know what else we are missing,
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60

NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
