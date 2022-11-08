Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Game of the Week: Pair of MAIS 6A semifinals highlight packed playoff night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s win or go home for Mississippi high school football teams, with each team in control of their own destiny and dreaming to get to the championship game. A pair of rematches await in the MAIS 6A playoff bracket as the Jackson Prep Patriots (10-1)...
magnoliastatelive.com
‘You guys got to huddle up’ — Coach Prime coaches Mississippi governor, Jackson mayor on how to win water crisis
Coach Prime has decided to take his coaching skills off the gridiron and into the primetime of Mississippi politics. Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders went on social media to give advice to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Sanders decided to offer his...
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school football playoff scores: Week 12 PIAA scoreboard
The Pennsylvania high school football season continues tonight with district playoff games. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 12 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
gojsutigers.com
Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled
JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
MaxPreps
Indiana high school volleyball: IHSAA statistical leaders
Indiana is one of the country's top states for high school volleyball. Here's a look at this season's statewide leaders in kills, assists, digs, blocks, aces and hitting percentage. All statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
Coach Prime Says He Wants His Team to Reach Next Level as JSU Football Can Win SWAC East This Weekend
Jackson State football can win the SWAC East this weekend. All the Tigers need to to win their game or FAMU lose its game. JSU is off to the best start in team history at 9-0 this season. This includes 17 regular season wins in a row and 18 regular season conference wins in a […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MaxPreps
Northern California Top 20 high school football rankings: Big matchups await as playoffs are in full swing
Northern California Top 20 high school football rankings. The Padres capped the program's first 10-0 regular season and the outright West Catholic Athletic League championship. This earned Serra the No. 1 seed in the Central Coast Section Division I playoffs. Wins this season include Folsom, De La Salle and Central Catholic.
alaskasnewssource.com
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.
WTOK-TV
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties. But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for...
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
Bennie Thompson re-elected to Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the Second District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. Thompson defeated Republican Brian Flowers in the race. He previously defeated Flowers in the same race in 2020. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and he is a […]
WDAM-TV
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
The Hilarious Online Reactions To Oklahoma’s Election Results
Watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the few "normal" holiday traditions my household usually enjoys this time of year. A classic and wholesome tale of good feelings. It's a yearly reminder of a simpler time, but I'd like to reference a specific moment in that short film. You...
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier
WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report. A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
A winter warmup brings sloppy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big low is generating strong winds as it churned across the Aleutian Arc Thursday. The storm’s leading cloud edge is already pushing into Southwest Alaska and is set to arrive in Southcentral Alaska on Friday. This storm will usher in mixed rain and snow as temperatures increase through the next several days.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
First Coast News
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
Comments / 0