ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Disney+ Adds 12.1M New Subscribers in Q4, But Disney Streaming Losses Rise

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HxjE_0j3gtNJ600
Photo: Getty Images

BURBANK (CNS) - The Disney+ streaming service added 12.1 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of the company's fiscal year, continuing a major upswing in its direct-to-consumer entertainment business, but the company's operating losses for streaming services doubled from the same quarter the previous year, according to figures released Tuesday.

The new subscribers gave the Disney+ service a total of 164.2 million subscribers. The company's ESPN+ streamer boasted 24.3 million subscribers, while its Hulu service had 47.2 million, according the Burbank-based company. That gave the company a total of about 235 million overall streaming subscribers.

But operating losses for the direct-to-consumer division doubled to $1.47 billion in the fourth quarter. The company attributed the change to "a higher loss at Disney+ and a decrease in results at Hulu, partially offset by improved results at ESPN+." Disney noted increased programming, production, marketing and technology costs at the Disney+ service, along with a lack of any "Premier Access" film releases during the quarter that require an additional payment from subscribers.

The fourth quarter last year had two "Premiere Access" releases -- "Black Widow" and "Jungle Cruise."

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he believes the direct-to- consumer losses have peaked.

"The rapid growth of Disney+ in just three years since launch is a direct result of our strategic decision to invest heavily in creating incredible content and rolling out the service internationally, and we expect our DTC operating losses to narrow going forward and that Disney+ will still achieve profitability in fiscal 2024, assuming we do not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate," he said. "By realigning our costs and realizing the benefits of price increases and our Disney+ ad-supported tier coming Dec. 8, we believe we will be on the path to achieve a profitable streaming business that will drive continued growth and generate shareholder value long into the future.

"And as we embark on Disney's second century in 2023, I am filled with optimism that this iconic company's best days still lie ahead."

Disney will introduce an ad-supported tier of Disney+ on Dec. 8, costing subscribers the current rate of $7.99 per month. Maintaining an ad-free version will cost $10.99 per month.

Disney reported $20.1 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, up from $18.5 billion from the same quarter a year ago. It reported diluted earnings per share of 9 cents, flat from the prior-year quarter. Excluding certain items, earnings per share were reported at 30 cents, down from 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

40 percent of US Disney Plus subscribers picked the bundle with ESPN Plus and Hulu

Disney Plus added over 9 million subscribers in the US in the last several months, and many people in the US are opting for its bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. In its earnings report on Tuesday, Disney also revealed that it added 12.1 million Disney Plus subscribers globally, making for 164 million in total, as well as 14.6 million subscribers across all its services.
Android Police

Netflix account sharing will cost you actual money in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney shares take a major nosedive to lowest point in almost three years, and now people want the CEO fired

It’s not just the tech industry that performed poorly in the stock market recently. The Walt Disney Company announced that its market performance has taken a huge nosedive. According to Deadline, the company broke the news to investors with a Star Wars reference, titling its report with “These Are Not The Results You’re Looking For.” The company’s stock was at its lowest point since 2014, closing at $86.75 a share.
CNET

Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix

OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
MarketRealist

Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Popculture

New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone

Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TechCrunch

Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India

The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
BBC

Disney says streaming business at 'turning point'

Disney's streaming business has continued to grow - but its losses are rising too. The media giant said it had added more than 12 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming platform in the three months ended in September. But the unit lost nearly $1.5bn - a hit that weighed on...
Android Headlines

Disney believes its streaming business will become profitable by 2024

Disney has invested billions of dollars into its streaming platforms, trying to remake itself from a TV and movie-rooted business to one of the streaming giants. Disney’s streaming business has continued to grow at a steady pace. Disney+ added 12.1 million subscribers to 164.2 million, and overall streaming subscribers passed 235 million users. Thus beating Wall Street’s expectations.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Soars Past 235M Streaming Subscriptions, Signals That Streaming Losses Have Peaked

The Walt Disney Co.’s streaming ambitions are at an inflection point.  The company says its flagship Disney+ beat Wall Street expectations by adding 12.1 million subscribers to 164.2 million, and overall streaming subscribers passed 235 million, with Hulu adding 1 million subs in its last quarter, and ESPN+ adding 1.5 million. More from The Hollywood ReporterITV Posts 14 Percent Quarterly Ad Revenue Drop, Forecasts Slight 2022 DeclineNexstar Sticks to 2025 Profitability Target for The CWTake-Two Interactive Sees Wider Than Expected Loss, Lowers Guidance However, streaming losses continue to grow, nearly doubling year-over-year to $1.47 billion. In a statement tied to the company’s fiscal...
TechRadar

Disney Plus extends subscriber lead over HBO Max – but Netflix is still top dog

Just days after HBO Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) lifted the lid on its latest set of streaming results, Disney has followed suit with its own quarterly earnings report (opens in new tab). The entertainment giant revealed that its flagship streaming property, Disney Plus, attracted a whopping 12.1 million...
Engadget

Disney now matches Netflix's subscriber numbers across its combined services

But Disney's operating loss for streaming increased from $0.8 billion to $1.5 billion for the quarter. The city that aimed to solve the world’s problems. Disney+ has welcomed 12.1 million new subscribers for the company's fourth fiscal quarter ending on October 1st, and according to Yahoo Finance, that's 3 million more than analyst estimates. In all, Walt Disney added 14.6 million subscriptions for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, bringing its total number of streaming subscribers so far to around 236 million. While Disney+ alone with its 164 million subscribers have yet to reach Netflix numbers, all three of the company's services combined had amassed members that can rival the streaming giant's. Netflix revealed that it has around 223.09 million subscribers during its latest earnings report in October.
PYMNTS

Disney Looks to '24 for Profits from Streaming Service

Disney+ has boosted its number of paid subscribers by 20% in the United States and Canada and by 57% internationally over the last year, The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday (Nov. 8) in a press release. That brought the company’s flagship streaming service’s total number of members to 46.4 million...
Apple Insider

Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Android Headlines

Disney Plus and Hulu will see price increases next month

Disney Plus is set to get a price increase next month with the service jumping up in cost. Disney officially announced the changes on November 4. Stating that the monthly subscription fee for Disney Plus would get an increase on December 8. There is a caveat, of course. This is...
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy