Houston, TX

money.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Parade

Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?

In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
Joel Eisenberg

List of Biggest U.S. Chain Stores Closed on Thanksgiving

Many national and global chains, including Walmart, have announced closures for the holiday, as well as the usual major sales beforehand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 9News.com,Fox4News.com, BlackFriday.com, and WomansDay.com.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Joel Eisenberg

Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
Taste Of Home

Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates

It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
WTVR-TV

Walmart, Aldi rolling back the clock on holiday meal prices amid inflation

Walmart and Aldi are marking down prices on popular holiday foods as families deal with inflation. Walmart announced Thursday that staples like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing would be marked down to last year's prices. The promotion runs through Dec. 26. "Our approach this holiday helps make sure customers don’t...
WSET

Grocery stores 'removing inflation,' dropping prices ahead of Thanksgiving Day

WASHINGTON (7News) — Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, all that food is going to cost you more than last November. According to market research company IRI, the total cost jumps 13.5 percent. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says turkeys are 23 percent more expensive than in 2021. So, some stores are offering promotional prices early.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mashed

Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices

Inflation may have some Americans gathering around the restaurant table instead of the family table on Thanksgiving this year. With the soaring cost of food at grocery stores gobbling up budgets ahead of Turkey Day, even traditionalists who love a home-cooked meal on the holiday may consider alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
DC News Now

ALDI, Walmart, Lidl promote old school prices for holiday food deals

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At least three grocery store chains are promising to cut costs on popular holiday foods, as inflation continues to burden consumers. ALDI, which typically carries food at costs that are less expensive than other major grocery stores, announced products labeled “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” will match 2019 prices, opening the door […]
WASHINGTON STATE

