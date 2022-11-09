Read full article on original website
money.com
How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving
November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?
In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
List of Biggest U.S. Chain Stores Closed on Thanksgiving
Many national and global chains, including Walmart, have announced closures for the holiday, as well as the usual major sales beforehand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 9News.com,Fox4News.com, BlackFriday.com, and WomansDay.com.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates
It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam’s Club for Busy Fall Days
During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...
Thanksgiving 2022: Should You Buy a Turkey at Costco?
If you're hosting Thanksgiving -- or are in charge of the turkey at a potluck -- you may already be thinking about where to source your turkey from this year. While you can pick up a bird at a...
WTVR-TV
Walmart, Aldi rolling back the clock on holiday meal prices amid inflation
Walmart and Aldi are marking down prices on popular holiday foods as families deal with inflation. Walmart announced Thursday that staples like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing would be marked down to last year's prices. The promotion runs through Dec. 26. "Our approach this holiday helps make sure customers don’t...
Turkey crisis? Higher prices? What’s the order deadline at Publix, Sedano’s, Whole Foods?
There will be plenty of turkey to pass around the table this Thanksgiving. But it’ll cost you.
WSET
Grocery stores 'removing inflation,' dropping prices ahead of Thanksgiving Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, all that food is going to cost you more than last November. According to market research company IRI, the total cost jumps 13.5 percent. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says turkeys are 23 percent more expensive than in 2021. So, some stores are offering promotional prices early.
Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
I work at Kroger and this is one of my biggest pet peeves about customers – it just makes my job harder
A KROGER employee shared one of their biggest pet peeves about customers and said it just makes their job harder. The employee took to Reddit to share their grievance after a customer seemingly broke a glass door inside the grocery store. The post had a picture of the broken door...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Friday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants
Veterans Day 2022 is Friday, Nov. 11. It is an annual day to honor men and women who served in the U.S. military. Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of all military veterans, is sometimes confused with Memorial Day, the holiday in late May that honors those who died while serving in the military.
As inflation bites, grocery chains cut price of Thanksgiving food
Grocery shopping can produce a feeling of sticker shock these days, with inflation remaining near a 40-year-high. But some of the nation's largest retailers are moving to lessen the blow by offering big discounts on turkey and the traditional trimmings ahead of Thanksgiving. In a promotion, Walmart said it is...
TODAY.com
More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices
Inflation may have some Americans gathering around the restaurant table instead of the family table on Thanksgiving this year. With the soaring cost of food at grocery stores gobbling up budgets ahead of Turkey Day, even traditionalists who love a home-cooked meal on the holiday may consider alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
Pizza for Thanksgiving? It might be a dinner option due to inflation
A panel on Fox News' "Outnumbered" discussed a new survey pointing out that one in five Americans doubt they can afford the traditional Thanksgiving meal this year due to inflation.
Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22
"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
Consumer Price Index: Has Inflation Made It Cheaper to Dine Out Than Buy Groceries?
Normally, it's cheaper to make your meals at home than to dine out. But with inflation running at its highest rate in more than 40 years - and food prices particularly susceptible to price spikes --...
ALDI, Walmart, Lidl promote old school prices for holiday food deals
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At least three grocery store chains are promising to cut costs on popular holiday foods, as inflation continues to burden consumers. ALDI, which typically carries food at costs that are less expensive than other major grocery stores, announced products labeled “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” will match 2019 prices, opening the door […]
