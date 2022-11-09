ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

TCSO identifies woman found dead at Leander home, suspect faces murder charge

By A James, Kate Winkle
 5 days ago

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man faces a murder charge in connection with a woman found dead at a Leander home on Nov. 2. On Tuesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman and also filed an arrest affidavit on the new charge.

The woman was buried beneath a burn pit at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Road. TSCO said the woman is 36-year-old Natalie Renee Pearce of Austin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home

Peter Perius, 52, now faces a murder charge in addition to a driving without a license charge and a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impact a human corpse charge. KXAN previously reached out to his attorney. We will update this story if a response is received.

According to an arrest affidavit, a relative of Perius called Travis County Dispatch and “stated she had information about a murder” at the home in northwest Travis County.

Perius had picked up an unidentified woman near Rundberg Lane in Austin and brought her to his house “to get high,” a witness told police according to the arrest affidavit.

New arrest warrant affidavit reveals graphic details

During an interview with police, Perius denied killing anyone. He intially said the last woman at his home wasn’t the victim and she had visited two weeks ago per the affidavit for the tampering with evidence charge. The murder charge affidavit included a follow-up interview with Perius which said he “stated that he had lied in his initial interview and admitted to taking” the woman to his home Oct. 10.

The affidavit said Perius expected the woman to have sex with him, and that she damaged his truck’s windshield and a bedroom window. He told police they both did drugs and he “physically restrained” her multiple times that night, the affidavit said.

In the morning, Perius told police he dragged her out of the home and she collapsed and “may have hit her head on a rock.” At one point, he placed a vehicle canopy over her because he didn’t want the neighbors to see her naked, according to the affidavit.

Perius said he “believed her to be dead” and left for work with her under the canopy. He said he left her there until Oct. 13, when he tried to get a family member to help move her and ended up burying her in a backyard burn pit.

