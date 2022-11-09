Read full article on original website
When weaving is more than a craft
Dakota Mace describes herself as an interdisciplinary artist, but it’s clear weaving holds a special place for her. On Nov. 12 she will be conducting a workshop at the Arts + Literature Laboratory in Madison to teach several types of traditional weaving techniques. “We originally structured the workshop for...
What to do in Madison this weekend: Homiefest II, ‘Memento Mori’ and more Isthmus Picks
Elly Griffiths, Thursday, Nov. 10, Crowdcast, noon: Mystery to Me goes back to its roots with mysteries with this Crowdcast discussion between local journalist Doug Moe and Elly Griffiths. Her new novel, Bleeding Heart Yard, concerns murder at a school reunion (actual, not just wished-for), with a cast of friends who also killed someone back in the day. Register here. (Note: The time for this event has been corrected from Monday's post.)
Cafe Coda celebrates five years with five days of world-class jazz
A fifth anniversary is not something most people would celebrate with five days of world-class jazz performances. But Hanah Jon Taylor is not most people. As Madison’s preeminent jazz sax and flute player, Taylor has performed with such artists as Miles Davis, Richie Havens and Nina Simone. He is also owner/operator of Café Coda, the only club in the city devoted to jazz performances. It’s an environment Taylor feels best suits the music. Café Coda is Taylor’s baby and he is honoring its fifth anniversary with CodaFest, a blow-out that brings together many strains of jazz under one roof, from Nov. 16-20.
High school
A Madison teacher recently learned of a new benefit being offered to educators but was unsure how to share this information with colleagues. So he asked Tell Dylan to do this puff piece. “I visited the marijuana store in South Beloit over the weekend and was surprised to learn teachers...
When abortion was illegal
Rain and Pat live in Madison but don’t know each other. Yet they share significant history. Both were young women when abortion was illegal in the United States and both suffered because of it. Like many others who lived through those times, they are devastated by the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and are motivated to help women seeking legal abortion outside of Wisconsin. Here are their stories.
Panel of experts set to analyze the election in Thursday live stream
Still trying to make sense of what happened in the midterm elections? Join the club! Wisconsin voters went with a Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator, while resisting a veto-proof state Legislature. How did we get here? And where are we headed?. Isthmus has assembled experts in politics, voting, public...
Let’s have a contest for Madison mayor
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has served in the oddest of times, so it’s hard to judge her tenure. First, she confronted massive challenges from the almost complete shutdown of the city, and many of its revenue sources outside of property taxes, due to the pandemic. Then she had to deal with violence in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Madison voter turnout takeaways
Madison voters reinforced stereotypes at the polls Tuesday, voting in large numbers and overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Secretary of State Doug La Follette and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, running for U.S. Senate, all won every ward in the city and collected over 85 percent of the citywide vote.
