Lima man's execution date pushed back again
Nov. 11—LIMA — A man sentenced to death for a 2002 Lima shooting is receiving another reprieve. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Cleveland Jackson is among three death row inmates to receive reprieves of execution. According to the release from DeWine, the reprieve is due to "ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction ... without endangering other Ohioans." Originally set for June 15, 2023, Jackson's date of execution is now set for July 15, 2026.
Woman charged with harboring fugitive caught in Westover
Nov. 11—Law enforcement took Brandi J. Gowers, 40, of Mount Clare, into custody earlier this week after she allegedly harbored a wanted fugitive and provided police with false information about his whereabouts. On Monday, the United States Marshals Service announced they were looking for 30-year-old Wallace Anthony Booth Jr.,...
‘We’re hoping she’s still alive:’ Search underway for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
The search continues for a missing Metro Atlanta grandmother. For the second day in a row, police searched areas around Covington for 64-year-old Debra Ashby. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We’re hoping she’s still alive. But unfortunately, as the days go by, it doesn’t look...
