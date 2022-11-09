Nov. 11—LIMA — A man sentenced to death for a 2002 Lima shooting is receiving another reprieve. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Cleveland Jackson is among three death row inmates to receive reprieves of execution. According to the release from DeWine, the reprieve is due to "ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction ... without endangering other Ohioans." Originally set for June 15, 2023, Jackson's date of execution is now set for July 15, 2026.

